DEQUINCY — With their backs against the wall after losing the first game of the best-of-three series in the LHSAA Class 2A Quarterfinals, Loreauville High School’s baseball team needed a pair of wins Saturday to advance to the semifinals and reach the LHSAA State Tournament this week.
Needing someone to step up in both games, Garret Blanchard delivered in the first game and Jordy Broussard delivered in the second game.
Blanchard pitched a three hit shutout in the first game and the Tigers evened the series at one game apiece in a 1-0 win. Broussard’s homer in the second game highlighted a three-run second inning that gave the Tigers a lead they would never relinquish in beating No. 4 seed DeQuincy 7-3.
The win in the best-of-three series moved LHS into the semifinals where they will play No 1 seed Doyle, which swept Kinder in two games in another quarterfinal. The game will be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur with the winner advancing to the Class 2A state championship game Friday at 10 a.m.
“I thought that we played well, especially our pitching,” Loreauvillle coach Rob Segura said. “Especially our pitching. You give up three runs in 14 innings of high school baseball and you’re giving yourself a great chance to win.”
It certainly started on the hill for Loreauville.
After giving up nine runs in two innings Friday night in the opener, the Tigers held DeQuincey to no runs in the Saturday’s first game and three runs in the second game.
Blanchard pitched a gem in game one.
He held DeQuincy to three hits and issued one walk with three strikeouts in seven innings for the victory.
“That was the best he’s pitched all year and we played good defense behind him. We only had one error in the game.” Segura said.
Blanchard outdueled DeQuincey ace Gunner Gearen, who went 6 1/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Both pitchers put zeroes on the scoreboard for six innings but in the bottom of the seventh — Loreauville was the home team in Saturday’s first game — the Tigers managed to push across one run with one out as Bronson Louviere’s RBI-single scored Andre Berard, running for Blanchard, with the game-winning run to force a deciding third game between the two teams.
“It was getting to the point where we were starting to think that we’d have to come back tomorrow (Sunday) to finish the series,” Broussard said about the first game. “We couldn’t score and they couldn’t score.”
With the first game secured, Loreauville turned its attention to the second game and the chance to win the series.
“I really didn’t tell them anything different than I normally do,” Segura said. “I told them to go out and had fun today.”
The first game may not have been fun for Loreauville.
“Yeah, that was a pretty intense game,” Broussard said.
But the second game definitely was fun.
Broussard got the start and after the two teams each were held scoreless in the first inning, Loreauville staked Broussard to a 3-0 lead with three runs in the top of the second, including Broussard’s solo shot.
“It was a fast ball outside,” Broussard said. “I poked it out to right field and I guess the wind took it out. I’m not really sure.”
That three run inning definitely the results of winning an emotional first game in the last at bat, he said.
“Winning that first game definitely gave us the energy we needed to play in that second game,” Broussard said “We knew coming into the series that we were going to have competition from them. We left something in the tank Friday night and we came out and definitely emptied it today.
“We left it all on the field.”
The Tigers scored a run in the top of the third for a 4-0 lead. DeQuincy got to Broussard in the fourth and scored three runs to cut the lead to 4-3.
Then Segura turned to Whitney Boudreaux, who came in and pitched the final three innings and held DeQuincy to one hit and three walks and never threatened after that point.
“We just have good pitching all day,” Segura said.
And after the final out, the Tigers celebrated heading back to the state tournament. LHS won the state title when this year’s seniors were freshmen.
“We accomplished what we set out to do at the start of the season.,” Broussard said..
“In the first game, we got one more run than they did,” Segura said. “In the second game, we were able to take advantage of their errors.”
And the Tigers are headed back to McMurry Park, about 30 minutes from where they won a pair of game Saturday to get there.
“In high school baseball, emotion plays a lot,” Segura said about the emotional first game leading into the second game. “In college and pro ball, it’s different because everything is on an even keel. But it played a lot for us today.”
And after a season, where Segura and the Tigers were stopped by Covid, Seguar was happy to be headed back.
“My heart goes out last year’s seniors and what they went through,” he said. “But I told them if that’s the worst thing that happens to them in life, they’ve had a great life.
“But I can tell you that it never gets old going to Sulphur. You never take it for granted.”
DeQuincy 12, Loreauville 6
In Friday’s first game, DeQuincey scored four runs in the third and five runs in the fourth to take control of the game and beat Loreauville 12-6.
The Tigers actually held a 2-0 lead over DeQuincy before giving up the four runs. LHS came back and scored four runs in the top of the fifth to retake the lead at 6-4 but the five runs Loreauville gave up in the bottom of the fifth was too much to come back from.
“We just booted the ball around and made some errors and it cost us,” Segura said.
Riley Mancotte started for the Tigers and allowed nine runs, four earned, on six hits in four innings for the loss. Jesse Pelous pitched two innings in relief.
Blanchard led the Tigers at the plate with two hits and an RBI while Jahari Williams had a hit and two RBIs and Broussard had a double in the loss.