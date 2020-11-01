Where the game turned

Top-ranked Acadiana led New Iberia only 7-3 less than 15 seconds into the second quarter before Tyvin Zeno returned the ensuing kickoff 68 yards to set up a TD two plays later. After scoring on their next possession as well, Acadiana got a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown from Drailun Anthony to stretch the lead to 28-3. The Rams added three second-half touchdowns to pull away for a 47-10 win.