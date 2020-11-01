DELCAMBRE — Coming off a wild, last second win over arch-rival Catholic High, Loreauville head football coach Terry Martin warned his team that the Tigers’ next opponent, Delcambre High, was going to be tough.
“I told them that this is a rivalry from way back,” Martin said. “And that it was going to be tough, and Delcambre was going to give us everything and if we took them lightly, there was going to be a lot of disappointment coming Saturday morning.”
The Delcambre Panthers did give Loreauville everything they had and trailed the Tigers 7-6 about halfway through the second quarter.
But a pair of LHS touchdowns about two minutes apart right before halftime allowed the Tigers to take a comfortable 20-6 lead going into the break and then a couple of second half touchdowns were enough to give Loreauville a 34-12 District 7-2A win to keep LHS perfect on the season at 5-0 overall and 4-0 in district ahead of Friday’s home game against West St. Mary.
“We made some mistakes and we had some issues but for the most part we played well and we took Delcambre seriously.” Martin said. “What I’m disappointed in is the fact that at times in the game we lost focus of what we had to do and that’s something that we can’t do. We have the chance to do something special this year but we need to keep focus on the task at hand and not get distracted.”
Loreauville racked up 350 yards of offense against the Panthers (1-4, 0-4) hit also had 80 yards in penalties and two fumbles, both of which ended potential touchdown drives for the Tigers.
“This is a rivalry game and it goes back a long time,” Martin said. “Every time I see Delcambre they get a little better and a little deeper and they gave us trouble all night.
“That’s a good team that we played tonight and they are only going to get better.”
Loreauville quarterback Calep Jacob led the Tigers with 174 yards and two touchdowns passing and 98 yards and two TDs rushing.
Ethan Simon, coming back from an injury earlier this season, added 63 yards on the ground for LHS.
For Delcambre, head coach Artie Luizza knew that his team was going to have a tough go against Loreauville but was pleased to see his team stay with LHS and give them a tight game.
“Very proud of my kids, they gave everything they had against them,” Liuzza said. “In the end, we just couldn’t sustain drives on offense and it led to our defense being on the field too much.”
Several Delcambre drives ended with a failed fourth down conversion attempt. But the DHS head coach said that even in a loss there are positives to be found.
“We had a game plan against Loreauville and we stuck with the game plan and had a lot of success,” Liuzza said. “We keep getting better and better in what we do and the wins will come.”
Next week, the Panthers take on Jeanerette and Liuzza said that every game now is a playoff game for his team.
“Last year, we lost five straight games before we won a couple and came within one win from going to the playoffs,” the DHS coach said. “Now we’ve lost four straight and we need to get into playoff mode so we can make another run. The plan is to get into the playoffs and make a run. That never changes.”