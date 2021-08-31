Loreauville preparing for physical opener with Erath Bobcats

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Tigers, who are coming off a 10-6 jamboree win over New Iberia Senior High, begin the regular season Friday at Erath High.
“Erath has some good looking kids,” LHS coach Terry Martin said. “They’ve always been physical with strong kids. It looks like they’re running some I-formation and want to pound the ball a little more than in the past.”
The Bobcats return all their skill players from last year, including quarterback Lynkon Romero and tailback Trent Bristo.
“Erath always seems to have a good offensive line,” Martin said. “I’m not sure what they’re planning to do, but they’re probably going to come right at us. They have a 210-pound linebacker (Logan Lemaire) who is also a real physical fullback.”
The Tigers have some momentum after knocking off a NISH squad that reached the second round of the 2020 5A playoffs.
“(Quarterback) Calep Jacob did pretty well with the exception of one read,” Martin said. “NISH’s front seven are real good. Their four defensive linemen use their hands better than anybody we’ve played in some time.
“They do a good job of squeezing and sitting when you run the option against them. I don’t think we did that well on third-and-long. We knew we couldn’t protect the quarterback that long.”
The Tigers kept the NISH offense out of the end zone, while Collin Jacob caught a touchdown pass from his twin brother.
“It was kinda funny because Collin was upset at first about the Hail Mary formation,” Martin said. “In the trips offense, he has always been the lone receiver on one side, and there are three on the other side.
“In that formation, Calep has the option to throw to that lone, what we call ‘X’ receiver on a post, and that’s how we scored the game-winning touchdown two years ago against Central Catholic and last year against Catholic High. He is now the main option on the side with three receivers and he made a great individual play Thursday.”
Martin was pleased that the Tigers got a field goal against NISH from new kicker Logan Templet.
“We had a really good kicker and athlete last year in Cameron Trahan, but in the history of Loreauvillle, we’ve really struggled with kickers,” he said. “Midway through my first year, we quit trying to kick and just went for two every time.”
Although the Tigers got in a bonus day of practice Monday, Martin wasn’t happy with the outcome.
“Normally, when school is canceled because of a hurricane, we don’t get to practice,” the LHS coach explained. “The principal said we could practice, but it was like pulling teeth. It’s always like that with these guys with any unexpected layoff. It wasn’t one of our best practices.”