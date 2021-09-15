LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Tigers host Kinder High Friday in a rematch of last year’s Class 2A quarterfinals, which the Yellow Jackets won in double overtime.
“I’ve never been a big revenge guy,” LHS coach Terry Martin said. “This is a totally different year. I just want us to get better.”
Kinder, which lost in the state finals to Many, is 1-1 with a win over Welsh and a loss to 3A Iowa.
“Their offense is tough,” Martin said. “They have a great coaching staff and a team that has state championship experience. Their offensive scheme is really good. It’s hard to duplicate that option-based scheme in practice.”
Last week, the Tigers jumped on 4A North Vermilion and took a 27-6 lead in the third quarter before hanging on to win 27-20.
“It was a physical game,” Martin said. “I felt like we left some points on the score. We had chances and didn’t execute the way we needed. I’m glad to win, but we’re still not consistently executing.
“North Vermilion came into the game throwing it 70 percent of the time. Their quarterback throws it really well and they have an exceptionally talented receiver in Ethan Guidry. To their credit, they gave it to their running back (Benny Freeman) more than we expected, and we didn’t tackle well.”
Freeman rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. North Vermilion quarterback Isaiah Whitlock was limited to 57 yards passing on 10-of-22 attempts with a TD and an interception.
“We had a couple breakdowns on special teams,” Martin said. “We gave up a long kick return and a punt return for a touchdown. We were going to address that and the poor tackling at practice, but we’re shut down early today (Tuesday) because of the storm.”
Senior cornerback Nick Deal, in his first year on the team, picked off a pass for the second straight week.
“He got another interception,” Martin said. “This one was more exceptional. He is doing really well and tackling better. We do sprint testing every week where we concentrate on becoming better sprinters. With his sprint test and vertical, he is pretty special.”