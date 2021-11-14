The second-seeded Loreauville High School Tigers knew that they needed to make a statement in their first round playoff game against the West St. Mary Wolfpack, and they delivered.
The Tigers began their domination early, forcing a fumble on West St. Mary’s first drive and starting with fantastic field position. A 46-yard run by Calep Jacob gave the Tigers the lead after only one play on offense. The Wolfpack’s second drive ended nearly as quickly as their first, with WSM forced to punt after being shut down by the Tiger defense.
The two teams went back and forth for the remainder of the quarter, both teams unable to breach the other’s defenses. The stalemate wouldn’t last long, as an early second quarter touchdown via a Jacob 18-yard run saw the Tigers begin to distance themselves from West St. Mary.
The LHS special teams managed to turn a perpetual weakness into weapon, recovering two squib kicks to ensure that Loreauville spent most of the second quarter on offense.
When asked about whether the kicks were intended to be onside kicks or not, Tigers coach Terry Martin said, “Actually, they weren’t onside kicks. We tried to squib it, kick it into the ground as hard as we can.
“Early in the season, whenever we kicked it deep, people returned it on us. We struggled with our kickoff team, making tackles and getting guys downfield. It looks like we are onsiding it, but really we weren’t.”
Evan Simon scored on a 16-yard run, followed by a 2-point conversion from Laith Nguyen. Ethan Simon scored on an eight-yard run, followed by an 80-yard pass from Calep Jacob to Collin Jacob. The Tigers went into halftime with a 36-point lead.
Loreauville received the kickoff to start the second half, and wasted no time in expanding their lead. Calep Jacob scored from a 33-yard run, but the Wolfpack was able to stop yet another 2-point conversion attempt. A one-yard run from Ethan Simon was the final nail in West St. Mary’s coffin, giving the Tiger’s a 49-point lead going into the final quarter.
With most of his starters rested, Martin looked to his bench to preserve the shutout in the fourth quarter. A back-and-forth quarter ended when the Tigers intercepted a wayward pass thrown by West St. Mary quarterback Kayshawn Pierre. Loreauville finished the game with 352 total yards, 114 from passing and 238 from rushing.
According to Martin, the performance was much better than when the teams met during week 8 of the regular season.
“Those guys up front are hard to block. We knew it was going to be tough again,” he said. “The biggest thing with Calep is that early in this game, he made right reads. The last time we played he made a couple of (bad reads), so they stopped us and made some big plays. I think he read it much better tonight.”
Jacob completed three of eight passes for 114 yards and rushed for 108 yards on eight carries and accounted for four touchdowns. His brother, Collin Jacob, had two receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Simon rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Evan Simon had 56 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
On defense, the Tigers forced six turnovers — four fumbles and two interceptions. Laith Nguyen had two tackles and three assists, Calep Jacob had two tackles and two assists, and Collin Jacob had an interception.
The Tigers will progress to the second round of the LHSAA playoffs, hosting No. 15 seed Franklin High School Friday at 7 p.m.