Ethan Simon rushes for a touchdown for Loreauville during Friday’s playoff opener against West St. Mary. The Tigers will have their second District 7-2A rematch in as many weeks when they play host to Franklin Senior HIgh on Friday.
Ethan Simon rushes for a touchdown for Loreauville during Friday’s playoff opener against West St. Mary. The Tigers will have their second District 7-2A rematch in as many weeks when they play host to Franklin Senior HIgh on Friday.
Matthew Viator / the Daily Iberian
Franklin sophomore receiver Jayshaun Johnson (2) had a huge day against Catholic High in week 10 and is one of the Hornets’ weapons that Loreauville must be aware of on Friday.
The second-seeded Loreauville High School Tigers look to do the double this week against No. 15 seed Franklin Senior High School after beating the Hornets 47-42 in week 4.
Loreauville finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, and were crowned District 2A-7 champs along the way.
Both teams are coming off of the back of high-scoring performances in the first round of the playoffs. Loreauville beat West St. Mary 49-0, and Franklin defeated D’Arbonne Woods 54-7. More scoring is expected when they face each other, as both teams have a history of putting up big numbers even against tough opposition.
“I’ll probably say this many, many times until I’m blue in the face this week, they are the most athletic guys that we’ve seen,” said Loreauville coach Terry Martin.
“They are extremely athletic, extremely difficult to tackle, so from (last week) to this week it’s a huge, huge step up.”
According to Martin, the Tigers have struggled with their intensity following big wins, allowing teams to put them on the back foot early on. “We are finally playing well at the beginning of the game; we’ve gotten better at that.”
Franklin will definitely punish Loreauville for any lapses in concentration. Their dominating victory against Catholic High in week 10 showed just how quickly quarterback Zylan Perry and wide receiver Jayshaun Johnson can put points on the board. The two combined for TDs of 93, 72 and 62 yards against CHS.
Loreauville isn’t without its own dynamic duo. Twin brothers Calep and Collin Jacob have been dominant players on both sides of the ball for the Tigers, combining for 336 yards in their first round victory.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Loreauville High School.