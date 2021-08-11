Loreauville looks to be a contender again

LOREAUVILLE — With 14 returning starters from last year’s Class 2A quarterfinal team, the Loreauville High School Tigers once again have the look of a strong contender.
The Jacob twins — Collin and Calep — are back for their senior seasons after leading the Tigers to an 8-1 record.
Last year, Calep Jacob totaled 1,700 all-purpose years and 27 touchdowns from the quarterback position, while Collin caught five of the Tigers’ 10 TD passes.
On defense, the Jacobs headline a secondary that returns three starters. The brothers, who hold multiple scholarship offers, combined for 173 tackles and seven interceptions.
“They’re two of the most competitive kids I’ve ever been around,” LHS coach Terry Martin said. “The thing is, they have a good supporting cast of players around them. I think the biggest thing is they have to realize that they don’t have to do everything on their own.”
Martin is excited about a large group of linemen with above-average size.
“Our linemen were working the two-man sled the other day and I said, ‘When have we ever had that many linemen?’” Martin said. “The numbers have gotten better.
“I’m hoping that serves us better in the year. I’m hoping we didn’t bite off more than we can chew. We open with New Iberia in the jamboree, followed by a 3A team in Erath. They’re always big. Then we have 4A North Vermilion.”
Gage Romero, a four-year starter, has played every position on the offensive line, and Bronson Louviere is a three-year starter.
Ean Price, Bralyn Fruge and Trace McHugh are also returning starters on the offensive line. Kaine Olivier and Dillon Singleton are plus-sized underclassmen who will get plenty of reps.
The Tigers graduated last year’s leading rusher in Chris Anthony, along with power back Jaylyn James, but the return of Ethan Simon and Evan Simon should make for a smooth transition. Jahari Williams, a starting defensive back, will also be in the rotation.
“Ethan is one of the better running backs I’ve coached,” Martin said. “We’ve just had other good backs on the team the past few years.
“I’m expecting him to have a really good year. His younger brother, Evan, is also going to be a really good back. He’s actually a little bigger.”
Martin prefers to rotate multiple running backs.
“You’re starting to see it more in college football and the NFL,” he said. “You need several running backs.
“You can’t go into it with one guy, expect to ride him the whole year and stay healthy. We may not have that thicker, plugger-type guy, but we have three backs who can be pretty good.”
LHS lost all-state tight end/linebacker Bryan Patout to graduation, which could press more wide receivers into duty.
“We may have to do more four-wide and not feature a tight end,” Martin said. “Our biggest question mark will be how our inside linebackers come around. We’re missing Bryan.”
Outside linebacker Hunter Freyou is one of six returning defensive starters, along with Wiliams, McHugh, Romero and the Jacob twins. Parker Richard and Payton Judice are the projected starters at linebacker, and basketball standout Nick Deal is expected to start at cornerback in his first season of football.