Loreauville looking to get back to 2A quarterfinals

LOREAUVILLE — For the second straight season, the Loreauville Tigers are looking to reach the Class 2A quarterfinals.
In 2019, the then-No. 20 Tigers pulled off back-to-back upsets to reach the round of eight.
Friday, LHS enters its second-round playoff game vs. visiting No. 14 Rosepine with a perfect 7-0 record and the No. 3 seed.
“I would say we played not badly,” said LHS head coach Terry Martin of his team’s 51-0 romp over No. 30 Jeanerette in the first-round last week.
“Defensively, I think we played one of our better games. They actually had negative yardage.”
Martin said the LHS passing game is still shaking off the rust after the Tigers missed two weeks with a COVID-19 quarantine period.
“We knew that with having the time off, it would make things a little difficult in the passing game,” Martin said.
Calep Jacob completed six of 12 passes for 52 yards with an interception vs. Jeanerette. The junior quarterback had more success rushing the football, going for 88 yards and two scores on seven carries.
“I think the rain had something to do with our passing game being off,” Martin said. “We used the run/pass option and play-action early and struggled.
“The ball was coming out of Calep’s handy funny because it was a little wet. This week, we’re focusing on being able to throw those routes and how to read things. Hopefully we’ll have decent weather.”
Rosepine is 5-2 and has won four straight after losses to No. 6 Kinder and No. 15 Jonesboro-Hodge.
“Rosepine hasn’t shown a lot of different things defensively,” Martin said. “We’re emphasizing ball security. We put it on the ground twice last week and threw an interception.
“The most important thing is ball security. And the farther you go in the season, the more critical it becomes.”
The Tigers (7-0) were very effective rushing the ball last week with Chris Anthony (15-102, 2 TDs), Jaylyn James (9-55, TD) and Ethan Simon (6-34, 2 TDs), along with Calep Jacob.
“All our backs ran it pretty well,” Martin said. “Ethan didn’t have a bunch of long runs, but he was productive. Jahari Willliams came in the third quarter and had a couple of good runs.
“I always thought he had the ability to be a good runner. We may use Ethan and him in the backfield at the same time.”
Collin Jacob led the LHS receiving corps last week with one catch for 21 yards.
Rosepine, meanwhile, is led by 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior quarterback Ethan Frey, who is verbally committed to LSU’s baseball program.
Frey ran for 111 yards and four TDs in the Eagles’ 50-28 win over No. 19 Northeast last week.