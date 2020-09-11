LOREAUVILLE — On the heels of last year’s Class 2A quarterfinal run, the Loreauville High School football team won’t be able to sneak up on anyone this season.
Moreover, head coach Terry Martin will be forced to forge ahead without the services of quarterback Zy Alexander (now at Southeastern Louisiana) and Logan Girouard.
“I’ve only had one or two players like Zy during my entire career,” Martin said. “I can’t emphasize just how much he did from both a production and an example standpoint. He’s was always the first one here and the last one to leave.
“But we’re also going to miss Logan Girouard. Logan tore his ACL on the first play of the first game of his junior year, and I had no idea how much an effect that was going to have on us.”
Martin said 16 of Alexander’s 18 touchdown passes last year were to Girouard.
“Girouard came back from his injury, worked his butt off, and started at corner and receiver,” Martin said. “He very quietly caught 16 touchdowns. A lot of those were on deep balls. A lot of people didn’t realize how well he could run.
“Replacing those two is going to be a huge, huge task. I don’t know if you can fully replace them.”
Twins Calep and Collin Jacob could be the next big LHS stars.
“They’ve been working,” Martin said of the juniors. “As far as progress, they’ve both been doing well. Calep is becoming more of a quarterback. He’s not tucking it and running every time.
“Collin is a physical kid. Last year, he came up from seven or eight yards at defensive back and dropped one of our backs at the line of scrimmage. He cracked the kid’s helmet.”
Martin said Collin needs to be more consistent catching the ball at receiver, and he showed signs of doing that in practice Wednesday.
“He caught a nice ball on the sideline that his brother threw,” the LHS coach said.
Both of the Jacob twins start in the secondary, and Martin doesn’t want them to miss any defensive snaps.
“Calep has to start at free safety, too,” he said. “In my experience, when you have to rest two-way players, you rest them on offense. If you take them off the defensive side of the ball, people are going to score on you.
“Rylan Frederick, a junior, can throw the hell out of the football. He has a lot of mental work to do. If he ever comes around, there’s no doubt that he can physically spell Calep at quarterback.”
Frederick’s development could be crucial during the early portion of the schedule.
“Our plan is to rest Calep on offense if Rylan comes around, especially early in the season when you can’t expect people to go both ways for an entire game,” Martin said.
All three of last year’s top tailbacks return.
“Our running backs — Chris Anthony, Jaylyn James and Ethan Simon — all have a great deal of experience,” Martin said. “We also have a couple of good, young running backs.”
As a sophomore, Simon led the team with 500 rushing yards.
“We never had any games where a running back blew it out of the water, but whenever we had anybody with 120-to-130 yards, it was Simon,” Martin said.
“When we last timed him in February, he ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash. Chris ran a 4.56. Chris can legitimately move. He can run.”
With Girouard having graduated, the number one target in the passing game could be senior tight end Bryan Patout (6-0, 210).
“Bryan Patout has been a two-way starter for us,” Martin said. “He had one of the most productive offseasons of any player. He really got stronger. He’s gotten faster.”
Almost the entire defensive line and linebacking corps return.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is that they all go both ways.
“Our front seven on defense are also mostly starters on the offensive side of the ball,” Martin said. “Hanz Louviere is a senior multiple-year starter. Gage Romero has started for us on both sides of the ball since he was a freshman.
“Gage is going to be a helluva football player. He’s a junior. Ean Price is a sophomore who weighs 230 lbs. He started a couple of games for us as a freshman on both sides of the ball.”
Martin says this offensive group might lack the quick-strike capability of the 2019 team.
“Zy could launch it on 50- to 60-yard bombs,” Martin said. “I don’t know that we’ll be as explosive.
“We’re going to have to be a team that is more worried about getting first downs and holding on the ball, so I think that the intermediate play-action and run/pass-option game is what we’re going to focus on more.”