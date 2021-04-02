Loreauville ladies, Catholic High boys win

The Loreauville High School Lady Tigers claimed a 5-4 District 7-2A in over Delcambre Tuesday.
Alyssa Soileau and Lexi McLin each had two hits for the Lady Tigers.
Soileau also pitched seven full innings for the win, striking out 10 batters.
Baseball
Catholic High 9, Vermilion Catholic 7
ABBEVILLE — Catholic High bounced back from a 4-1 deficit after two innings with eight runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to beat Vermilion Catholic in a non-district baseball game Wednesday.
Layne Lipari homered for the Panthers and Nick Boutte went 2-for-4 with three runs. Seagan Segura was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs; Willie Regard went 1-for-3 with an RBI; Robert Minvielle doubled; John Cole Broussard had an RBI and a run; Noah Broussard went 1-for-3; and Jack Chauvin was 1-for-1 with a pouble and a run.
Zachery Napier earned the win, giving up five runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts in four innings. Only one run was earned. Noah Broussard allowed two runs on one hit with a walk and a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings and Zac Farris allowed one hit and no runs while striking out four of the six batters he faced.