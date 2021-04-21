LOREAUVILLE — Some early inning playoff jitters didn’t amount to much as No. 8 seed Loreauville advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs with an 8-2 win over No. 25 seed Pickering Monday.
The Lady Tigers gave up two runs to the visiting Lady Red Devils in the top of the first, but then took control of the game. LHS was scheduled to play No. 9 seed Kinder Tuesday with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.
“We had a little case of nerves going into the first inning,” LHS coach Jude Dugas said. “We had a sophomore, three freshmen and an eighth grader out there on the field.
“It was a little bit of first game playoff nerves but after that first inning we were able to settle in and got the job done.”
Kate Landry homered and Saydi Landry, after giving up two runs in the first inning, held Pickering scoreless the rest of the way as LHS improved to 21-10 on the season.
“She had a three-pitch inning and her pitch count was low,” Dugas said. “She really competed out there and that’s what I love about her.
“It’s funny but before the game we talked about in game goals. We said we didn’t want to walk any more than three, (and get) six to eight strikeouts and (allow) four or five hits. Every inning she was checking if she was meeting those goals. That’s the kind of competitor she is and the defense played well behind her. You play clean D, you’re going to win.”
Landry allowed five hits and three walks and struck out seven in seven innings of work.
LHS quickly tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the first and then took control with five runs runs in the second, including Kate Landry’s solo home run. She added a single and double and finished with three RBIs.
Lexi McLin also doubled and had three hits and McKenzie Bonin finished with two hits as part of an 11-hit effort from the Lady TIgers’ offense.
The only bad things about the game is that Loreauville has a quick turnaround. The Lady Tigers second round game was Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after winning the first round game.
“We’re only given a two day window to play the second round game and they have a district track meet Wednesday and from what I understand, they have several softball players who run track as well,” Dugas said. “It is what it is. We can only control what we can control and we’re back at it tomorrow.”