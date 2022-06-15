The Loreauville High Tigers played host to the Highland Baptist Bears on Tuesday, braving the summer heat for a 7on7 scrimmage.
The teams focused on perfecting, and countering, the passing game, as each team was given three downs to advance 15 yards before turning the ball over.
Highland coach Rick Hutson said that he has noticed continued improvement from his team.
“We got a lot better than we were last week,” he said. “This is great for us because, with the numbers that we have, it’s hard to get a good picture when we go against each other in practice, even in 7on7. (Loreuville) is always a sound football team. (7on7) is realistic for our quarterbacks but I don’t know if it’s realistic with the amount of time he’s going to have to throw next year, but you get better everytime that you do these.”
Leading the Bears offense was junior quarterback Ty Olivier. Looking calm in the pocket and unafraid to squeeze the ball into tight spaces, Olivier continued to get better as the game went on.
“He made some nice throws,” said Hutson. “He was on a mission trip to Mexico last week so this was his first outing that he’s been with the receivers since the summer broke. He was a little rusty at the beginning but as the scrimmage went on he got better and better.”
For the home team, the focus of the scrimmage was on pass defense. After graduating most of his secondary this year, Loreauville coach Terry Martin will be relying on untested underclassmen to carry his defense in the upcoming season.
“We need so much work in the secondary,” Martin said. “We need this probably more than we have in a long time because we’re so inexperienced in the secondary. Our two guys in the corners are going to be a freshman and a sophomore and neither one of them have played at the varsity level. We also have a brand new free safety. We’re going to be really young and inexperienced, so as many of these (scrimmages) as we can get in is good.”
In addition to the defensive departures, the Tigers are also going to be without their dynamic offensive duo, Collin and Calep Jacob. The twins established themselves as the focal point of the Loreauville offense for years, but the return of senior Evan Simon may help to fill the void for the Tigers.
Martin said that Simon, who ended the season on a hot run of form, has continued to get better over the break. Combined with the return of an experienced offensive line, the Tigers should have an easier time replacing graduates on offense.
“We lost the Jacobs, which accounted for a lot of points and yards, so I don’t know if we’re going to be as explosive but I think we’re going to be okay,” he said. “We have a number of linemen coming back and we’re probably going to be a little more tight-end based. I think Evan Simon is poised for a breakout year. Yesterday he was 182 pounds and broke his personal vertical record yesterday, so he has gained weight, gotten faster, and gotten more explosive. Plus he can catch the ball and do a lot of different things, so I think he’s going to have a really good year.”