JEANERETTE — Once again, Jeanerette high fell behind and tried to rally for the win.
Once again, Loreauville held a big lead and almost lost it.
Only this time LHS was able to hold off a late charge and beat Jeanerette 56-54 in a District 7-2A basketball game Tuesday.
Reece Suire had 14 points and Collin Jacob added 10 for Loreauville, which twice held 8-point leads in the fourth quarter but had to hold on for the win to improve to 4-8 overall and 1-4 in district.
“We played well other than shooting free throws, We didn’t shoot free throws well,” said LHS coach Darrell Caesar, who spent many years heading the basketball team at Jeanerette. “I guess the moment was big when we were at the free throw line. We have to make free throws, especially on the road. We were lucky to get out of here with a win tonight.”
Loreauville finished the night 9-of-30 from the free throw line.
“It’s our inability to hit free throws,” Caesar said. “We either put teams away or let them back in. But, we came away with the win.
For Jeanerette (2-14, 0-7) it was another learning experience in defeat.
“I think we kind of gave up in the end,” JHS coach Dwayne Alexander said. “My point guard Javian Eugene) fouled out at the end of the third quarter when I specifically told him not to foul out. He didn’t play last week against Catholic High because he was out with the flu.
“I don’t think that we ever really got into the rhythm of the game. But the thing that hurt us the most was that we had a bunch of turnovers. That took away from some offensive possessions. Hopefully we can cut down on those and be a better team.”
Richard Lumpkin led Jeanerette with 17 points and Kelby Guillory added 11 points for the home team.