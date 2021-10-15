Twins Collin and Calep Jacob contribute to both the Loreauville High offense and defense. The Tigers have had to rely on a couple of younger players at inside linebacker after injuries to two starters.
Twins Collin and Calep Jacob contribute to both the Loreauville High offense and defense. The Tigers have had to rely on a couple of younger players at inside linebacker after injuries to two starters.
Leah McClelland / Special to The Daily Iberian
Delcambre High School quarterback Parker LeBlanc (14) is a concern for the Loreauville High School defense, LHS coach Terry Martin said, as a good runner with seven TDs on the ground who also has two touchdown passes.
LOREAUVILLE — Loreauville coach Terry Martin has received a surprise boost from inside linebackers Laith Nguyen and Trace McHugh, who weren’t listed as starters at that position coming into the season.
McHugh, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound sophomore, was listed as the starting nose guard on the preseason depth chart, which named Parker Richard and Payton Judice as the first-team linebackers.
Richard and Judice suffered injuries, however, which resulted in a position change for McHugh. Nguyen, meanwhile, was promoted to a starting role.
In last week’s 34-0 win over Catholic High, McHugh and Nguyen led the charge as the Tigers allowed only 152 yards rushing.
“Going into the season, inside linebacker was our greatest area of need on defense,” said Martin, who was concerned about replacing Bryan Patout, an all-state senior from last year’s team. “None of our linebackers had any real varsity experience.”
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Nguyen has been “a pleasant surprise,” said Martin, who noted that the junior was out three weeks with COVID-19 issues just before the season began.
“Laith was in catch-up mode because of COVID,” the LHS coach said. “Coming up as a kid in little league football, he was always a little bit bigger and stronger than the others. He had to learn to work harder because the other kids will eventually catch up if you don’t have a strong work ethic.”
According to Martin, defensive end Bronson Louviere also stood out for his performance against CHS. Tonight, the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 District 7-2A) host Delcambre (2-3, 0-3) and standout quarterback Parker LeBlanc.
LeBlanc has rushed for 463 yards and seven TDs and passed for 265 yards with two scores. Two-way lineman Chad Olivier (6-3, 325, Jr.) is another player to watch for the Panthers, who upset Catholic High in Week 4.
“Delcambre always plays us extremely tough,” Martin said. “Coach (Artie) Liuzza has done a phenomenal job there. They’re physical. This is the most athletic team Delcambre has had since I’ve been here.
“(LeBlanc) is shifty. He runs well and will be a handful. Their offense does a great job using motion to district defenses. Olivier is a monster and he’s only a junior. He’s a giant.”