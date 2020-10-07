LOREAUVILLE — Hoping to beat what is forecast to be Hurricane Delta, the Loreauville High School Tigers and Franklin Senior High Hornets have moved their game up from Friday to Thursday as the two squads open District 7-2A play.
Two other games were moved to Wednesday, coaches reported. Westgate High moved its game with Tara up a day to Wednesday, coach Ryan Antoine said, and Catholic High coach Scott Wattigny said his team’s home game against Delcambre has been moved ot Wednesday. Both games are set for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
All other Teche Area football games are now scheduled on Thursday exccept for Acadiana Christian, which is scheduled to play its home opener on Saturday at New Iberia Senior High. New Iberia at Franklinton and Highland Baptist’s home game with St. Edmund’s had been scheduled for Friday but were moved up to Thursday.
“It’s tough for everybody, because we all need as many days as we can get to get ready,” LHS coach Terry Martin said. “They even had to cancel their scrimmage, so last week was the first time they played at all.”
Making it tougher this year is how the district looks improved, he said.
“I would be really surprised if every team in our district isn’t a little bit better than they were last year,” Martin said. “It seems like some of those teams that have finished at the bottom really have improved and are moving up.”
“We can’t afford to cancel any more games, I feel like,” Franklin coach Tremayne Johnson said. “Last week was our first action against somebody else with Southside. Our kids definitely need to get some work in.”
Loreauville opened the season with a 41-21 win over Central Catholic, perhaps in spite of some of the self-inflicted mistakes the Tigers made.
“Defensively we ran to the ball better than I think we have in a while, as a group,” Martin said. “I would hope to attribute it to what we did in the summer. Rob Segura, he’s phenomenal in the weight room, but he’s probably even better speed coach at times. He’s a really, really good strength and conditioning coach. When it comes to developing speed, if you watch our baseball teams, you can see how they always look good and how well they run. We went to two days a week focusing on nothing but just teaching them body position, just trying to better their sprint mechanic, and working on really short but just max effort speed drills. Hopefully we improved our speed as a team, which I think we did.”
The Hornets (0-1) have 25 players on the roster, but Martin said they are impressive looking players.
“The first 11 on the field look every bit as good as when we played Amite last year (in the Class 2A quarterfinals). They are beautiful. Their linemen — huge. Their interior guys.They have a kid (Gahren Stansbury) I think is committed to Arizona State, he’s gotta be 6-5, 6-4 or 6-5. He looks like one of those college outside backer/defensive ends LSU has. He can play.
“But like us they have a lot of guys that go both ways. Their numbers look really down on the sideline, but again, you can only put 11 on the field at a time, and when they put their 11 on the field, they’re pretty. They’re physical, they’re strong, and they can run. The quarterback is a great athlete. He throw the ball well, and he is lightning fast.”
The Hornets struggled with turnovers against the Sharks last week, Johnson said. Southside won 35-6.
“We came out pretty well in the first half,” the coach said. “Unfortunately, turnovers was the cause of us not taking a victory. We definitely have a lot of work to do as far as turnovers.”
The Hornets threw one interception, but mostly it was a ball security issue with six fumbles.
“When you put the ball on the ground like that, nine times out of 10 you’re not going to win the game,” Johnson said.
Franklin did a great job defensively, he felt, but turnovers put the Hornets in a bad position.
Playing against a team with 75 players, the Hornets fared pretty well as far as conditioning goes, he said.
“Iron man,” Johnson said. “Ever since I’ve got the job, it’s been about pride. I pride myself on having the toughest of the tough. If I’m going to have 25 (players), it’s going to be the toughest 25 in Franklin.”
The Hornets are going to focus on themselves, and try to get off to a good start in district, he said.
“I think we just need to just worry about what we’re going to do and focus on what we’ve got to do, come out with the right attitude and the right mindset, and just play ball,” he said.
Like everyone else, the Tigers seem to be lagging on special teams because of limits on how many coaches can work with the team and limits on the number of players during the summer who could gather at one time.
Bad snaps were one issue, and not having enough players on the field on point-after tries were just a couple of the issues.
Discipline will be a big issue for the Tigers against an athletic Franklin squad, Martin said.
“The thing that makes this group so good, the quarterback, two of the receivers, and the running back’s not a big kid, but man they are fast,” Martin said.
Most games are lost, except those bad mismatches where one team whips another, he said, because of a lack of discipline (not lining up in the right place) or not using the right technique.
“So I think with this group (of Franklin players), we have some adjustments and checks we’re going to make based on what formations they’re in, so it depends on whether or not we’re focused enough — this group (of LHS players) has a lot of work to do on focus, still — and how we line up; if we line up right and we play good technique, we give ourselves a much better chance to win, because this group is so talented, that if we don’t they’ll make us pay,” Martin said.
Individual tickets for last week’s game sold out quickly, Martin said, and he expects a similar deal this week. The school will post on Facebook when there are no more tickets available under the state’s guidelines restricting the number of fans who can attend games.