Early Football

Several Teche Area football games were already scheduled to be played Thursday, but with Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall in the area Friday or early Saturday, all but one of the area’s games will be played Wednesday or Thursday. Here is the local schedule of games, all with 7 p.m. start times. Times and dates may change.

Wednesday

• Tara at Westgate

• Delcambre at Catholic High

Thursday

• New Iberia at Franklinton

• Franklin at Loreauville

• Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal

• West St. Mary at Houma Christian

• St. Edmund’s at Highland Baptist

• Centerville at Thrive Academy

• Hanson Memorial at Morgan City

Saturday

• CHSAA at Acadiana Christian (at New Iberia Senior High)