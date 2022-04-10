LOREAUIVLLE — Loreauvile baseball coach Rob Segura was disappointed with his team’s performance when the Tigers dropped an 11-1 decision to Ascension Episcopal in the District 7-2A championship game Thursday, but Segura feels good about his team’s playoff potential.
“We have a shot,” Segura said of the Class 2A bracket, where the Tigers are currently positioned at No. 10. “Obviously, we have a shot because I think our arms can carry us.”
The LHS pitching staff is led by junior ace Riley Marcotte, a UL commitment who rarely allows a hit but has been plagued with control problems.
In Thursday’s game, the hard-throwing southpaw allowed five walks and hit two batters and was replaced in the third inning after he walked the leadoff batter.
When Marcotte is on, he’s almost untouchable with a fastball that has been clocked at 92 mph. Second baseman Garret Blanchard, a junior, is the No. 2 starter.
Andrew Berard is the No. 3 starter while Jahari Williams and Kaine Olivier give Segura nice options out of the bullpen.
Olivier pitched the final inning on Thursday and recorded two strikeouts, including a rare strikeout of Ascension Episcopal shortstop Austin Mills.
“Garret Blanchard is throwing really well,” said Segura, who told his team after the game that they needed to put it in the rear-view mirror.
“They won handily. You prepare. Well, actually, I thought we prepared to go and compete, but I obviously did a poor job with that. We have to brush it off. It’s one loss. We have to brush it off and get back to work.”
The Tigers (13-10, 5-1) faced red-hot St. Thomas More (18-7) Saturday. The Cougars swept nationally-ranked Teurlings Catholic in two games last week, winning 1-0 and 18-16.
LHS concludes district play vs. Jeanerette (0-8), then will tune up for the playoffs against Notre Dame (18-7), Westminster Christian (4-20) and Rayne (16-8).
“I’m looking for improvement,” Segura said. “If you look at this game (Thursday), we need to improve in everything.”
Trevor Dooley hit a double and scored a run for the Tigers against Ascension Episcopal (19-4, 5-0). Williams added an RBI single that carried all the way to the fence in left-field.