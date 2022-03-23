LOREAUVILLE — After a weekend at the Pineville Tournament when the Loreauville High School softball team scored a grand total of 10 runs against competition that is ranked in the top 10 of the power rankings in their respective classes, Loreauville doubled that total in one game Monday night as the Lady Tigers scored 20 runs in a 20-5 rout of Hanson in a non-district game.
"After what our offense has faced the past few games, it's nice to come out and score 20," Loreauville coach Jude Dugas said. "Over the weekend we scored six, two and two. We came out and scored 20 tonight and all that was earned, not much was given."
Loreauville had 15 hits in the win over Hanson with Sayde Landry getting four hits and Bella Smith accounting for three.
The Lady Tigers had two home runs and eight doubles in the game and Smith finished with seven RBIs and Makenzie Bonin added five RBIs in the win.
About the only issue for Loreauville was the fact that the Lady Tigers gave up five runs over the first two innings before shutting out Hanson over the final two inning of the four innings mercy-rule win.
"They came out and had a few hits and we put a few on base early, but we tightened it up and how we finished the game was how we want to finish games."
For Hanson, it was another learning experience for a young team according to head coach Paige Louviere.
"I have a seasoned infield and a seasoned center fielder who is out now with an illness but I have three 12-year olds and both my pitchers are not even in high school," Louviere said. "We just have to tough it out this season and you'll see us strong in a couple of years."
Hillary Pilaro and Kensley King each had two hits for Hanson in the losing effort.
For Dugas, the Lady Tigers tough early schedule didn't lead to many wins, the team is 10-12 overall, but it has prepared them for a run at the end of the season and into the playoffs.
"We had a tough schedule early on but we knew that it would pay off and we knew that it would put us in a position ot be playing our best ball," Dugas said. "It introduced us to some adversity early and we were able to grow from it and now we are starting to put everything together.
"And this is the time you want this to happen as you get into district and the playoffs."