LOREAUVILLE — By all accounts, Loreauville dominated Vermilion Catholic during Wednesday’s spring scrimmage scoring four times with its first team offense and holding VC’s first team squad scoreless.
Even Loreauville’s second teamers did well as the Tigers didn’t score on offense and only allowed one score to the Eagles’ second teamers. The LHS second squad was able to move the ball but just couldn’t get it in the end zone.
Looking deeper, however, as LHS coach Terry Martin does, there are still some issues that need to be resolved when it comes to the football team that Loreauville will field come August.
“We did well at times but we sure have a lot to work on,” Martin said. “We really didn’t have time to do anything. Five or six of the guys never got into pads whether it was (because they were participating in) track or baseball or something else.
“We had some that had one day of practice. I think the biggest thing is that we need to work on fundamentals more than anything. I’m kind of glad that we had some negative plays because it fell purely on fundamentals that we didn’t have enough time to work on.
“Hopefully, when we keep doing some of those drills over and over, this is why we made those mistakes.”
Martin knew going into the scrimmage that he was going to be facing a Vermilion Catholic team that had lost a number of players off last season’s Division IV semifinal team, along with their offensive and defensive coordinators, who moved on to other jobs, and had spent the spring looking for players to step up into the roles played by graduating seniors from last year.
Still, the Tigers were able to score four times with the first team offense and had another score called back by penalty.
Even with that offensive performance, the LHS coach was still looking deeper than the immediate results.
“Again, it was probably because of some great individual athletic ability, on some of it,” Martin said. “A couple of positive plays were not executed correctly. It was a broken play with a good athlete who had some positive yards.
“But that’s why you have spring, to see what needs to be cleaned up, what needs to be worked on and then you can do that during the summer.”
While Loreauville’s twin stars, quarterback Calep Jacob and receiver Collin Jacob, had good nights in limited duty during the scrimmage, a couple of underclassmen quarterbacks, ninth-grader Trevoe Dooley and eighth-grader John Munnerlyn, took the majority of snaps under center and acquitted themselves quite nicely.
“Dooley made a couple of nice throws tonight,” Martin said. “He’s not the biggest kid but he has a bigger heart than most human beings,” the LHS coach said. “John didn’t play football last year and he did well tonight.”
Defensively, Loreauville held VC out of the end zone with the first team and only allowed one score with the second team.
“That’s always a positive thing in any scrimmage,” Martin said. “I know that they are inexperienced on the offensive side but they still have some good looking young kids on that team and I’m sure down the road that they are going to be a pretty good team.”
As for the summer, Martin said that his Tigers will be busy over the next two months before starting fall camp.
“We’re going to finish up this week and then give them a week off,” the LHS coach said. “We’ll do like everyone else and get started on June 7 and then the next day we’ll have Catholic High and Highland Baptist in for some 7-on-7’s like we did last year. We’ll go to North Vermilion for a little round robin tournament and then we’ll head to St. Thomas More for Quick Slants tournament on the 28th of June.”