LOREAUVILLE — Loreauville’s Tigers are rolling into the playoffs after rolling intra-parish rival Jeanerette, 42-0, on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Where they’ll be seeded and who they’ll play is up in the air but will be decided today. LHS head coach Terry Martin and his Tigers are awaiting the news about their seeding and opponent.
“I’ve seen 24, 25. I expect to move up to 21. That’s really not a bad spot. Two-A is pretty balanced. There are a whole lot of teams in the middle of the pack that can get out of the first round,” he said.
Loreauville, 6-4 overall after finishing 4-3 in district, could be one of them. Zy Alexander, the team’s senior quarterback, said he’s ready for the postseason, nevermind the prep basketball season is at hand.
“Tonight I think we did good in our last home game. I think we showed off. Now we’ve got a playoff game,” he said, noting he and his teammates will be focusing on the next opponent, whoever that might be.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior has put last season in the past. He missed most of the season with a severe injury.
“Last year was tough for me. This year I worked hard to get better to help me lead the team,” he said.
Ten seniors were honored on Senior Night, the last regular-season home game of their high school careers.
Friday’s game ended on a disappointing note when it was called with 2:38 to play because it got chippy and there were several confrontations between players on the field. Martin said the decision was mutual.
“I mean, look, their kids played hard. We just thought the extra things got out of hand at the end. At the end of the day we’ve got to make sure to protect the kids on both sides,” Martin said, adding he talked with the opposing head coach before the decision was made to end the game prematurely.
“I really respect their coach, Clifford Paul. I know he’s trying to do a good job. We said for safety, let’s try to get the kids off the field.”
In perhaps his final home game as a Tiger, Alexander, who played only in the first half, as did the other offensive starters, led the black-and-gold with 43 yards on three carries and connected on four of five passes for 139 yards and one touchdown, a 53-yard strike to his favorite receiver, senior Logan Girouard, early in the second quarter after teammate Nathan Butler, the game’s defensive standout, forced a Jeanerette fumble that was recovered by Hans Louviere at the JHS 45.
Girouard’s TD and Cameron Trahan’s PAT made it 28-0.
Alexander paced a balanced rushing attack before halftime, one that featured rotating running backs Jaylan James, 35 yards on three carcries, Chris Anthony, 34 yards on seven carries, and Ethan Simon, 30 yards on three carries.
Loreauville outrushed Jeanerette, 210 to 29. LHS got another 42-yard gallop from Jahari Williams in the third quarter on a play that he was stripped in midstride by Jeanerette’s Andrew Mathews at the JHS 15.
“Zy continued to play well. All our skill guys played well. All three (running) backs who rotated did a good job,” Martin said.
“When you look at the first half, we did play good. We moved the ball well. We executed on offense. But we’ve definitely got to clean up the penalties,” he said about the 12 flags worth 75 yards on LHS.
Jeanerette, closing out the season 3-7, 1-6 in district, never could get its running game going and finished with 29 yards on the ground. Jeanerette QB Noah Rollins completed nine of 13 passes for 56 yards (none farther than 9 yards) and was intercepted once on a leaping catch by junior Bryan Patout, who was knocked out of the game on the next play after he caught a 51-yard pass from Alexander and carried it to the JHS 4. Teammate Ethan Simon scored on the next play on a run over left guard and, 1:03 into the game, LHS led 14-0.
Jeanerette’s offensive woes could be attributed mostly to Loreauville’s Butler, a disruptive force coming off the edge, mostly the left side of the hosting Tigers’ “D.”
Martin appreciated the plays turned in by the senior playing in his first prep football season at LHS.
“I tell you what, the kid came to us the summer before, right at the end of the summer,” the LHS head coach said about Butler, who moved here with his mother from Alabama and even attended a parents meeting with her before the 2018 season.
However, Butler decided to work and help his mother during the football season but did play on the basketball team as a junior. He joined the football team this year.
“We figured if we could find a place to put him … he’s a good kid. He’s making plays for us. We just send him off the edge. He did a good job providing pressure tonight,” Martin said.
Rollins, forced to scramble much of the night, was sacked twice on one series in the second quarter by Butler.
Loreauville also shut out Jeanerette, 20-0, in the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree before the regular season at Westgate High School.