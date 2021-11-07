Loreauville clinches perfect regular season; Highland wins thriller; NISH falls to Southside

The Loreauville High School Tigers wrapped up their first 10-0 regular season since 1995 with a 59-22 win over Jeanerette Friday, while Westgate finished 8-2 after a 47-21 win at Carencro and Highland Baptist scored with under five seconds to go to beat Centerville 7-0 in Teche Area football games Friday night.
Loreauville 59, Jeanerette 22
Loreauville, which had virtually sewn up the No. 2 seed in Class 2A heading into the final week, built a 40-0 lead midway through the second quarter of the Tigers’ District 7-2A game against Jeanerette.
Ethan Simon scored two first-quarter touchdowns, Calep Jacob ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to twin brother Collin Jacob, and Evan Simon also scored in the first quarter of the rout. Loreauville was coming off a win over Ascension Episcopal that clinched no worse than a share of the district title.
“Each time this year we’ve played what people might think was a big game or had a really big win, we seem to kind of have a letdown the following week,” LHS coach Terry Martin said. “I guess the attitude was a little bit different. We were a little more focused and came out and played pretty well the first quarter. I’m not sure if it was the end of the first quarter or maybe early in the second quarter it was 40 to nothing pretty quick.”
Jeanerette scored twice in the second quarter to pull to within 40-16 at the break.
Martin said he started substituting fairly early, and had some success with the younger players but also a turnover or two. Jeanerette’s receivers took advantage of their size edge over the young secondary players for a couple of big pass plays, he said.
Ethan Simon returned the second half kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown, and Zyon Colar caught an 18-yard TD pass in the third quarter. Jahari Williams and Joshua Polk scored in the fourth quarter for LHS.
“Initially we did what we had to do, I thought,” Martin said. “And it didn’t hurt, they turned it over on offense. We score, we kick off, they bobble the ball, we get it back, we score. They had a few turnovers on offense and special teams that helped us to put a few more points on the board.”
Jacob completed one of three passes and Trevor Dooley went 1-for-1, but LHS did most of its damage on the ground. Loreauville rushed for 271 yards, led by Ethan Simon’s 81 yards on five carries. Calep Jacob added 52 yards, with each scoring two TDs. Williams and Polk each ran for 42 yards and a touchdown and Evan Simon had 39 yards and a TD.
Jeanerette blocked two Loreauville point-after tries, but Martin said it wasn’t because of any mistakes his players made, it was just a good rush by an outstanding, physical defensive player.
“There’s still several things we have to clean up and get better as we move on,” Martin said.
Zyon Colar completed 15 of 24 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, with Kelby Guillory making four catches for 64 yards and a TD.
Playoff pairings will be announced by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association today. Some projections say the Tigers could face two district opponents in the first two rounds, West St. Mary in the opener and Franklin in the second game.
It’s not an ideal situation, Martin said, as coaches don’t like to have their teams play the same team twice in a season, especially after beating them the first time. The Tigers struggled against WSM early in that game, he said, and know that Franklin is as physically talented as anyone in the state.
“It is what it is,” he said. “We’ll just get ready to play whomever it may be.”
On the other hand, it eases some of the stress of getting film on an unknown opponent to study, he said, and helps keep the costs down since the home team has to pay the visiting team’s travel expenses.
Highland Baptist 7, Centerville 0
Defensive lineman Drake turner returned an interception 32 yard with under 30 seconds left to set up Jarworski Joseph’s 20-yard touchdown run with 2.5 seconds remaining, lifting Highland Baptist Christian School to a win over Centerville Friday in the District 8-A finale for both teams.
Parker Perry added the PAT.
Joseph finished the game with 105 yards on 25 carries. Ty Olivier completed eight of 15 passes for 249 yards, with Jacob Reaux catching two for 34 yards and Charles Dartez adding four receptions for 19 yards.
Nico Derouen went 3-for-8 for 50 yards and an interception for the Bulldogs. Jaylon Washington had 35 yards on four carries to lead CHS and Diamond Bourgeois led CHS with 29 yards on one reception.
Highland Baptist finished the season 5-5 overall and 2-3 in district. Centerville went 2-7 and 0-5.
Southside 46, New Iberia 13
Southside High School jumped out to a 32-6 halftime lead on the way to keeping New Iberia Senior High winless on the season Friday night at NISH.
The Sharks only outgained New Iberia 281 total yards to 263 but returned a fumble for a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown in addition to TD runs by Gabe Hogan, Landon Baptiste and Tyrin Doucette and a pair of TD tosses from Baptiste.
Christain Thomas led NISH with 57 yards on four carries, including a 55-yard TD run with three minutes left in the game. Cedric Moore got NISH on the scoreboard with his one-yard TD run in the second quarter and finished with 51 yards on 20 carries. Christain Walker threw for 107 yards for the Yellow Jackets.
Luke Landry kicked both point-after touchdowns for New Iberia.
Baptiste threw for 141 yards.