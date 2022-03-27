The Loreauville Tigers began their district schedule with a strong performance against Houma Christian, improving to 9-7 on the season and 1-0 in district.
A slow start for both teams led to three scoreless innings, but a Trevor Dooley single finally got Loreauville on the scoreboard in the fourth. Another run in the fifth inning from a Houma Christian error doubled the Tigers’ lead, and an additional two runs in the sixth inning were enough to see Loreauville to victory.
“To win, I guess, is the game plan every time,” Loreauville head coach Rob Segura said. “I didn’t think that we executed well at the start of the game, but as it went on I felt that we executed a little better.”
Loreauville started the season with a string of impressive wins, but a 0-3 performance at the Ascension Episcopal tournament handed the Tigers their longest losing streak of the season. The team didn’t let that faze them, which is something Segura said is due to the nature of a 30-game season.
“We pitched really well in that tournament, we just didn't play very good defense,” he said. “Baseball is not like football, you don’t have a week to prepare, you have to get ready to go the next time, so it’s a little bit different. Just an even keel and keep working.”
Riley Marcotte pitched six innings for the Tigers against HCA, throwing 65 strikes in 112 pitches with an impressive 14 strikeouts. Trevor Dooley led the Tigers offensively with a run and two runs batted in. Whitney Boudreaux doubled and tripled against Houma Christian.
Segura said he is focused on securing important wins in district and preparing his team for the postseason.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but we still try to stay even keel and prepare for the playoffs,” he said. “This was the first district game and there are always going to be good teams in our district and they always come ready to play, so you have to strap it on.”
Loreauville made it all the way to the semifinals last year before being knocked out by No. 1 seed Doyle. The Tigers are looking to make another deep run in the 2A playoffs this year.