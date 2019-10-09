Due to expected inclement weather Friday, Catholic High announced Wednesday that the District 7-2A contest between the Panthers and the Loreauville Tigers was moved to today at 7 p.m. at Catholic High.
Other prep games set for today are Highland Baptist’s District 8-A home opener against Covenant Christian was moved to today to accomadate the Highland Baptist Lady Bears volleyball tournament set for Friday and Saturday at HBCS and Westgate.
Also, St. Mary Parish starts its fall break today and because of that, the Annual Fire on the Bayou game between Franklin and West St. Mary was moved to today at WSM; Centerville will play host to District 8-A rival Central Catholic today at 7 p.m. and Hanson will play host to Vermilion Catholic today at 7 p.m. as well. Westgate and NISH are still expected to play their games Friday.