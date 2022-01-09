Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville High School boys’ basketball team beat Houma Christian 61-31 on Friday tom improve to 2-0 in District 7-2A.

Nick Deal had 15 points to lead the Tigers, who improved to 6-4 overall.

Collin Jacob added 10 points and Kylon Polk had 9.

Hayden Verdin led the Warriors with 11 points.

Loreauville led 15-6 after one quarter 25-12 at halftime and 45 to 17 at the end of the third quarter.

LHS plays at Catholic High Tuesday in a district game.

Tags

Load comments