Led by Logan Girouard’s three-game total of 432, Loreauville beat Breaux Bridge in an LHSAA sanctioned bowling match Friday at Cajun Bowl.
Girouard was also the top bowler for Loreauville as he had a high game of 169.
Loreauville totaled 2,197 pins to Breaux Bridge’s 1,862.
Tristan Louviere bowled a 152 and Connor Ransonet rolled a 129 for Loreauville in the match.
Connor Shaw led Breaux Bridge with a 153, Bowen Vincent bowled a 147 and Nicholas Adair rolled a 106.
Vincent had a three-game total of 400 for the Tigers.