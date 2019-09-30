Winning by tiebreaker, Harry Lopez claimed the third week of the New Iberia Recreation Department Griz Quiz with 17 correct out of 20 games.
Also getting 17 correct were Jerry Streva and Stoney Romero.
Dana Viator, Calvin Landry, Aubrey Derouen, Evan Hebert, Keith Arceneaux, Glenn Terrebonne and Lynn Hebert each had 15 correct for the week.
Seventeen other players had 15 of 20 correct.
After three weeks of contest, Stoney Romero leads with 47 correct out of 60 games.
Dana Viator sits two games back with 45 correct followed by Aubrey Viator with 44 correct and a nine-way tie for fourth place with 43 correct with Jerry Streva, Evan Hebert, Claudette Fremin, Pat Dayton, Fredy Thomas, Oswald Decuir, Tim Hoffpauir Harry Lopez and Steven Templeton.
Nine players are tied with 42 correct.
Last week, 106 players played the quiz last week while 110 have played at least once this season.
Week 2
Kermit (Mousey) Comeaux correctly predicted 15 out of 20 games and called the tiebreaker to win the second week of the New Iberia Recreation Department Grid Quiz.
Also calling 15 games correct were Luke Gardner, Bren Duplantis and Jarod Segura.
One game behind with 14 correct were Pat Thobodeaux, JR Rozyskie, Natalie Broussard and Tim Hoppauir