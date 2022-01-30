Bubbie Lopez of Centerville teamed with Johnny Hester of Lafayette to place first in the opening Louisiana Bass anglers bass club tournament of the year on a cold Saturday, Jan. 22. The two finished with four bass weighing 8.08 pounds to beat out Phil Ransonet’s 7.75 total pounds and 4.74-pound tournament big bass.
MYETTE POINT — As season openers go, the first Louisiana Bass Anglers bass club tournament of 2022 was one for the birds — ducks, maybe — and it was one that left many of the members in the cold, fishless, on Jan. 22.
“Yeah, it was 29 degrees (that morning for the delayed start). It wasn’t fun at first but it turned into a pretty good day as long as the sun stayed out and you stayed out of the wind,” Bubbie Lopez of Centerville said later.
Still, Lopez, who fished the opener with Johnny Hester of Lafayette, candidly said he was all for postponing the tournament, which attracted 16 boats out of 23 that had committed for the event out of Myette Point Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin.
“I’m glad we didn’t,” Lopez said with a chuckle.
And no wonder. Lopez, 56, and Hester, 67, won the tournament with four bass weighing 8.06 pounds.
“That was a tough day,” Lopez said, noting nine of the boats in the field were unable to put a bass on the scale at the 4 p.m. weigh-in. Also, he noted, no one had a five-bass limit.
Phil Ransonet, fishing alone, finished second with 7.75 pounds, including the day’s biggest bass, a 4.74-pounder.
Guy Badeaux was third with 5.11 pounds. Tony Sinitiere was fourth with 4.77 pounds
Average water temperatures were around 45 degrees, a significant drop from two weeks ago when they ranged in the upper 60s. Post-cold front conditions further frustrated the bass anglers, who already had to deal with a 6-foot rise over a 1 ½- to 2-week period in the Atchafalaya River stage at Butte La Rose.
Lopez, who didn’t prefish, and Hester figured it out enough to put four bass in the boat, all from flooded Charenton Lake.
“We caught one 13-inch fish that morning and another about 10 o’clock,” Lopez said.
Then they ran “all over” to Duck Lake and Bayou Boutte, which was muddy, and resumed fishing with jigs and Speed Craws.
“It wasn’t anything fancy. We just did our thing flippin’ in and around lily pads,” Lopez said.
There are 11 tournaments remaining this year for the Louisiana Bass Anglers.
The next LBA tournament is scheduled to be held Feb. 20 at a site to be determined later. For sure, Lopez once again is in the running for Angler of the Year. He finished runner-up in 2020 and 2021 to his good friend, Dicky Fitzgerald of Charenton.
Can Lopez reverse his bridesmaid’s role for AOY in 2022.
“I don’t know but I’ll give it hell,” said the personable and highly competitive bass angler.