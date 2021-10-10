Bubbie Lopez, left, and Marcus Curry have their hands full with the five-bass limit they weighed Oct. 3 to win the Louisiana Bass Anglers regular-season finale out of Myette Point Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. Their winning stringer weighed 16.43 pounds.
Hunter Neuville, right, has a good grip on the lip of a 5.76-pound bass that anchored the second-place five-fish stringer he and Dylan Kelly weighed Oct. 3 in a Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin.
MYETTE POINT — Proving practice pays off, Bubbie Lopez cruised to a Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament win Oct. 3.
Lopez and his tournament partner, Marcus Curry, both of Centerville, won the bass club’s regular-season finale when they culled to a five-bass limit weighing 16.43 pounds. Their 3-plus pound average was anchored by a 4-pounder caught down the stretch by Curry.
“Where I caught fish scouting is where I caught fish yesterday. We went there and they were still there,” Lopez said Monday morning.
Mostly, the winners caught keeper bass at a few different spots in Duck Lake, then finished up in the Orange Barrel Canal, he said.
Lopez made the right moves to the tune of about a dozen keepers.
“We had our limit for 8 o’clock in a little pocket in Duck Lake, two of them good fish,” he said, noting a black buzz bait was the meal ticket there.
“Then we went to a couple other places in Duck Lake. We ended up catching two nice ones there (including his 3-pound class bass). We went in the back of Orange Barrel, where Marcus got the 4 on a Kajun Boss spinnerbait.”
Still, they had no idea they had 15-plus pounds finning around in the livewell.
“I figured we had 14 pounds. I didn’t think we had that much weight,” Lopez said.
It was his second bass club tournament win of 2021. He won in at Lake Fausse Pointe.
The winning team’s nearest challenger was the twosome of Hunter Neuville and Dylan Kelly with five bass weighing 12.28 pounds. They also boasted the biggest bass of the tournament, a 5.76-pound “hawg.”
John Gordon, fishing alone, finished third with five bass weighing 9.77 pounds. Johnny Hester, also fishing by himself, was fourth with a limit at 9.70 pounds.
Lopez finished runner-up to his good friend, Dicky Fitzgerald of Charenton, in the bass club race for Angler of the Year, 805-745. Lopez also was second in the point standings to Fitzgerald in 2020. (See related story on these pages Oct. 17.)
“I won it (recent tournament) too late to catch Dicky. But that’s what it is,” he said.