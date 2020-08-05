Looney, Cajuns assistant, remembered for spreading positive energy

LAFAYETTE — University of Louisiana at Lafayette assistant football coach D.J. Looney is remembered by his colleagues and Ragin’ Cajuns football players as a vibrant, happy man who had a positive impact on those around him.
Looney, 31, died following a heart attack suffered during a team workout on Saturday.
Looney was going into his third season coaching for the Ragin’ Cajuns. During that time, he gained a reputation for his ability to spread positive energy to those around him.
“He was so happy all the time,” assistant coach Michael Desormeaux said. “That’s the thing I think that everybody’s gonna miss the most is just the joy he brought on a daily basis.”
Cornerback Caleb Glenn said if he could pick one word to describe Looney, it would be “vibrant.”
“His energy is so contagious and consistent literally every single day,” Glenn said. “I remember thinking a couple of days ago, ‘Is he ever going to tone it down or something?’ But I’ll always remember his vibrant attitude that he brought not only to practice but to meetings and just speaking with you in person as well. There was never a dull moment with him, he was always cracking jokes and making others around him have a good time.”
During his time at UL Lafayette, Looney played an important role in training the university’s offensive line, which included 2020 NFL draft picks Kevin Dotson and Robert Hunt. While he saw success as a coach, Desormeaux said Looney’s true mission was building relationships and helping people become the best versions of themselves.
“I just think his story is a lot more than just him as a football coach,” Desormeaux said. “I think the way that he treated people is really the story of his life. He did it through football, but football was just his job. That wasn’t what his mission in life was.”
Glenn said his last interaction with Looney happened while he was in a hurry trying to find his keys. Looney called out to him with his door propped open as he passed down the hall, to which Glenn only offered a brief reply. Looney then called Glenn into his office. He said those last words he heard from Looney hit home.
“His words were so simple, but meaningful at the same time,” Glenn recounted. “So he tells me, ‘If you’re walking down the hallway and someone’s door is open, it doesn’t take but a couple seconds to just pop in and tell them hello.’ So I just replied, ‘Alright, I gotcha coach,’ and went about my business.
“The next day he passed away, unfortunately, but I’ll never forget that because you truly never know when it will be your last time speaking to someone,” he continued. “And that last impression he left on me has definitely made me rethink a lot about my interactions with family and friends. So now I make sure anytime I see my mom and dad I make sure to tell them I love them and the same goes for all of my friends as well.”
David Reed is an undergraduate student in journalism at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.