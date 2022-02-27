LOREAUVILLE — Two New Iberia bass fishermen are making a bid to be Teche Area Team of the Decade, if there was such a thing.
Mike O’Brien and Mike Sinitiere celebrated their second major local bass tournament win Feb. 19 when they became gamblin’, ramblin’ bassers to capture the 16th annual Louisiana Bass Cats Open out of Marsh Field Boat Landing. They gambled and rambled 1 hour, 20 minutes, on a boat ride in the bitterly cold morning air to Prejean Cana in the Atchafalaya Basinl, then rode another 1:20 to return in time for the weigh-in at 4 p.m.
Their hard-earned five-bass limit tipped the electronic scale at 14.11 pounds, enough to collect the $1,200 first-place prize. There was a $1,000 guaranteed prize for the top spot but with a 33-boat field the purse increased.
Five months ago the team wrapped up another big win by taking the prestigious Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series Classic. They had 16.01 pounds Sept. 12 to collect $1,970, $250 of that for the biggest bass, one that weighed 4.46 pounds.
Fast forward to Feb. 19.
“Well, we’re starting out the season well. That’s a good win to start out with. We had to work for it. It was a long, long cold ride but well worth it,” said O’Brien, who retired as owner of Bayouland Marine in St. Martinville in August 2019. “It really felt good. This is a great way to start the season. We’ve got the momentum going now. I hope it carries on.”
Typically, O’Brien declined to join in in any pretournmanet smack talk.
“They had a few comments before the tournament. I don’t do that. I just let the scales do the talking,” he said.
Sinitiere, a 61-year-old business development manager for Coca-Cola United who loves to captain his 7-year-old grandson in the Junior Division of the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation, said, “Me and O.B. fish good together and make the right decisions together. It was sweet.”
At first, things didn’t go according to plan after their ride in O’Brien’s 20-foot long Bullet powered by a 250-h.p. Mercury ProXS.
“I missed about four fish. We didn’t see what size they were. We just got there. I had one on but didn’t see what size. I missed it. My hands were still cold from the ride, shaking,” Sinitere said.
He missed connections on three more bites.
“I thought those four (misses) would come back to haunt us but it all worked out,” he said, noting he kicked himself, as they say, a little. “But that’s fishing. That just woke me up.”
O’Brien said, “Ah, his hands were cold. His reactions were so off.”
The retired outboard motor mechanic talked about the effects of the pending cold boat ride the previous evening while they were loading the boat. In so many words he told his tournament partner bites might be at a premium so it was important to make them count.
Together they made the rest of the bites count, boated 15 keepers and culled to the winning weight. O’Brien put the first keeper in the boat to break the ice, pun intended.
The winners caught their fish mostly on soft plastics — Sinitiere’s catches mainly on a black/red Reaction Innovations Sweet Beaver, plus a few on a black/blue swim jig; O’Brien’s keepers on a Missile Baits D-Bomb of an undisclosed color.
Action picked up after 11 a.m., which coincides with a traditional good luck call from Melanie O’Brien to her husband. Her inspirational note already was packed with the sandwiches she made for him.
“Right after she called, Mike caught a keeper,” O’Brien said.
Lady Luck was smiling on them just a little bit earlier when they were discussing leaving, Sinitiere caught a nice bass that culled one in the livewell.
As the rest of the field found out, it’s hard beating karma like that.
Kirt Romero and Keith Altazin came closest to the champs with five bass weighing 13.42 pounds worth $600.
Kevin Suit and Moon Griffon finished third with a limit weighing 13.17 pounds for $400.
Fourth place and $300 went to Al Delahoussaye and Steve Guillot, whose five bass weighed 11.37 pounds.
Bill McCarty and Jacob Shoopman cashed in with a fifth-place finish when they culled to a limit weighing 11.22 pounds worth $200.
Jordy Russo and Hagen Riche were sixth with 10.82 pounds for $100.
The $330 payout for the day’s biggest bass went to Conrad Pellerin and Corsen Pellerin, who hit paydirt with a “hawg” weighing 5.25 pounds.
While most of the field stayed in Lake Fausse Pointe, including Sandy Cove, O’Brien and Sinitiere gambled on a spot the latter fished two weeks earlier with Mark Stroud of Stetson, Maine. Sinitiere and Stroud, formerly of New Iberia, who have fished together in the Pine Tree State and Sportsman Paradise, caught bass then and were joined in Prejean Canal by O’Brien.
But that was then. The Atchafalaya River started coming up and kept rising.
“We fished it before it went up” and caught bass, Sinitiere said about Prejean Canal, which is near Mud Cove.
Both local bass anglers were concerned about the rise. However, weather events that included hard north winds, followed by high south winds, dimmed prospects in favorite areas of Lake Fausse Pointe, such as Sandy Cove.
O’Brien scouted the lake the day before the tournament and was so discouraged he picked up around noon and launched at Charenton Shell Beach Landing. He ran to Prejean Canal, where he quickly caught a 3-11, a 3 and a 2 ¼.
“I got out of there,” O’Brien said.
“So our minds were made up. We knew where we were going to go,” Sinitiere said.
O’Brien said, “We kind of contemplated staying in the lake. We figured the weather would mess up my bite (in Sandy Cove) so we just decided to make a run. I figured fish in the Basin wouldn’t be affected as much.”
The only difference from two weeks earlier was that the bass were positioned closer to the shoreline than away from the bank, according to O’Brien.
“We had to make adjustments,” he said.
Sinitiere, Louisiana Bass Cats president overseeing a new season and a new bass club tournament format that has generated rave reviews and more members, said the bass were around a mixture of wood and lily pads, probably in 1 ½-foot depths, perhaps getting ready to spawn.