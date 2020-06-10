Major League Baseball owners and players may be squabbling and delaying the return of the sport, but baseball is back at your local ballparks.
The Iberia Athletic Association and Evangeline Little League both held their first games of the spring season on Monday, about two months after the seasons were pushed back because of federal and state COVID-19 restrictions. Both leagues saw some drop in the number of players because of the delay and the pandemic.
IAA will play games five evenings a week at the Air Base Fields on Ember Drive, league president Chance Maturin said Monday. Games start at 6:15 p.m. with two to three games a night.
“We’re going to be finished (with the season) for July 3,” Maturin.
Evangeline Little League is playing games each Monday through Thursday through the week of July 13, league president TJ Dronet said Monday. Games are Monday through Thursday with Fridays open for rainout games.
“We gave ourselves two extra weeks (before All-Star season) in case of rainouts,” he said.
IAA
Maturin said Iberia Athletic Association, which is affiliated nationally with the PONY organization, began practice when Gov. John Bel Edwards allowed the state to enter Phase 1 of the recovery process. The health and safety of the players and parents is of utmost importance to the league, Maturin said.
“We’ve got guidelines in place” for social distancing, he said. “We ask (parents) to practice social distancing.”
During Phase 1, no kids were allowed in the dugouts. Now, during Phase 2 that the governor announced would begin this past Friday, players can gather in dugouts but other restrictions still remain.
“We’re requiring them to bring their own drinks,” he said. “There’s no sharing of any equipment. Every player must have a batting helmet. Every player must have their own equipment, basically.”
While some of the travel ball tournaments that are going on now are finding it hard to maintain safe social distancing, Maturin said IAA is doing its best to make sure people are a safe distance apart.
“If we ever have a rainout and if we have to play more than one game a night (on a particular field), I’d have everybody exit the park for the new games,” he said. “Every day we’re sanitizing the bathrooms before anybody gets there.”
The season registration had been about the same as it has been, but about 50 to 60 kids who had registered won’t be playing this season after they withdrew from the league, Maturin said.
Coach Robert Stutts, who is also on the IAA Board of Directors, said he’s glad to be coaching again. Stutts, who has been coaching for 37 years, had considered not coaching this year after his wife Hilda died in April, but his children, son Nicholas and daughter Ronitra, told him he needed to be coaching and not just staying home because he loves the kids so much.
He said he wanted to make sure the youngsters who play in the league had something to do.
“The kids weren’t doing anything,” he said. “We want to get the kids doing something constructive.
“I’m the type of coach where I try to teach them about baseball and about life. I teach them about grades. You know, baseball comes second the grades always come first. We might have some (future) doctors and lawyers here, we never know. I put that in their heads. If you want to be a doctor or lawyer, don’t be afraid. You might be a (pro) baseball player, but you’ve got to know how to count your own money if you’re going to be a baseball player. Go to college, get your degree.”
All-Star tournaments have largely been canceled for the Pony organizations. There may be some regional tournaments, Maturin said.
ELL
Evangeline Little League numbers dropped a little with the pandemic, but Dronet said they are actually a little higher than officials had expected the result to be.
ELL will have a full schedule without having to play extra nights, Dronet said, because the tournament season has been pushed back. Games are played at the Louisiana PepperPlex.
The league also is following all the proper guidelines, with all the rules approved through the parish and city council. Practice began two weeks ago.
Dronet said league officials are glad to get baseball going again.
“Oh, we are,” he said. “We’re glad everybody chose ELL.”