LOREAUVILLE — Delcambre High School and Highland Baptist Christian School each won a game and tied one, Jeanerette High School lost two games and Westgate High School crushed Catholic High School on the second night of the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree held Friday at Loreauville High School.
In the three-way that opened the second night, Highland got a long touchdown pass to beat Jeanerette 7-0, Delcambre had a pair of touchdowns to beat Jeanerette 14-0 and Highland and Delcambre played to a scoreless tie. In the finale, Westgate got points in all phases of the game to beat Catholic High 28-0 as the teams get ready for the opening week of the season.
Highland Baptist 7, Jeanerette 0
A 75-yard pass for a touchdown was all Highland needed to beat Jeanerette, which was missing six starters due to injury or held out as a precaution.
Ty Olivier hit Jaworski Joseph on a short pass and the Highland speedster turned it upfield to outrun the Jeanerette defense for the score.
The Tigers struggled on offense, which led to two fumbles.
“I saw some good things, some things we need to work on,” Highland coach Rick Hutson said after the jamboree. “We need something like this because we can’t simulate speed with a scout team during practice with our scout team.
“We ought to have some good film and went against some teams that are very similar to what we are going to face down the road. The most important thing is that we came out of it healthy.”
The HBCS coach said that the main thing his team needs to work on before the season opener is to get better in the passing game because team will eventually load up the box and stop the run.
“Overall, I think that we are ahead our where I thought we’d be at this time,” he said.
Delcambre 14, Jeanerette 0
In the second game, Delcambre got a touchdown run from Parker LeBlanc and a fumble return for a touchdown from Trevor Viator to beat Jeanerette.
Delcambre’s defense forced a fumble and shut the Tigers down on offense and the DHS offense had two long drives to eat up clock, with one resulting in a touchdown.
“It was a scrimmage, the scores don’t count,” Jeanerette coach C.C. Paul said. “We’re working on little things. Some of my starters were out and I went to a bunch of young kids to see if they can help us out in the long run.
“I hate that we started off slow, but technically this is our first scrimmage. What I liked was that we played hard with some guys that never played before.”
Paul said the biggest thing his team needs to work on before the opener is to fine tune everything and get better. He added that the team will be at full strength for the opener.
Delcambre 0, Highland Baptist 0
The final game of the round-robin portion of the jamboree was a scoreless draw between Highland and Delcambre. Both teams’ defenses had the upper hand and neither offense could get anything going.
“I thought we played really well against Jeanerette,” Delcambre coach Artie Liuzza said. “We made one mistake on offense that stopped our opening drive but other than that, we did some really good things.
“Against Highland, we made some crucial mistakes that extended their drives and in a short game we can’t do that. When we get tired we start making mistakes and we need to clean that up going into the opener.”
Liuzza said the biggest thing his team needs to work on is being disciplined. His team can’t make little mistakes because that leads to big things for the other team, he said.
Delcambre plays host to Centerville Friday, Jeanerette plays host to Westminster Christian Friday and Highland Baptist travels to Houma Christian Friday in season openers.
Westgate 28, Catholic High 0
In the final game of the night, Westgate got four scores in the first half to pull away from Catholic High.
The Tigers scored in all phases of the game.
Westgate got a fumble return for a score, a safety, a kick return for a score, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in beating the Panthers.
It started with Keyon Joseph returning a fumble 60 yards for a score, then the safety as CHS quarterback John Chauvin was tackled in the end zone; Amaaze Eugene had a 50-yard kick return for a score and Brennen Landry connected with Dedrick Latula for a 20-yard touchdown pass, all in the first half.
In the second half, Steven Antoine had a one yard touchdown plunge for the final score for WHS.
The Westgate defense contained Catholic High all nigh and prevented the Panthers from getting a score.
“It’s all about execution and more than that, we have a bunch of young guys on the field for us,” CHS coach Scott Wattigny said. “We came out hot and did well but the third play was the fumble and touchdown. That was a game-changer right there.”
Wattigny said the biggest thing his team needs to work on for the opener for execution.
“We need guys who know what they are going and going out and doing it,” he said.
Westgate coach Ryan Antoine was pleased with how his team did in the jamboree.
“We left a lot of points on the field and shot ourselves and we need to clean up some stuff on defense but we went out and executed tonight,” Antoine said. “We even had some younger kids do well so hats off to our coaching staff for developing them.
“We just need to not beat ourselves. We know we can play, we know we can fly around and do things. We just need to not beat ourselves.”
Catholic High opens the regular season Friday at Vermilion Catholic, Westgate opens at home against Lafayette Christian Friday.