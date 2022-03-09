Several local teams took part in the annual Acadiana High softball tournament over the weekend, which spanned two cities and featured some of the best teams from around the state.
Class 5A
New Iberia Senior High
The NISH softball team only managed to pick up one win at the tournament, a 10-2 victory over Rayne. A 15-2 loss to Holden and a 9-1 loss to Vandebilt Catholic dropped the Lady Jackets’ record to a 4-7.
Ke’Asia St. Julien, Alyssa Garrette and Madison Taylor each scored two runs against Rayne. Garrette also had two RBIs, as did Neveah Courville. Jaine Sewell pitched all seven innings of NISH’s win, throwing 71 strikes from 112 pitches.
Class 4A
Westgate
Westgate went 0-3 at the tournament, facing tough teams like Earth and tournament host Acadiana. The Tigers were defeated 11-4 by Lake Charles College Prep, 16-5 by Erath, and 10-0 by Acadiana. Westgate is now 3-5 this season.
Class 3A
Erath
The Lady Bobcats defeated Westgate 16-5 over the weekend, but were unable to continue their winning ways for the rest of the tournament, losing to Zachary 10-7 and Sulphur 9-1. Erath is now 7-4 this season, picking up big wins against Comeaux and Rayne.
Mady Vallot and Raleigh Landry each scored three runs against Westgate, while Laci Frederick added four RBIs. Raleigh Landry and Alyssa Boutte pitched three innings each and combined for 10 strikeouts.
St. Martinville
The Lady Tigers are still winless so far this season, losing 23-6 to Jennings, 21-1 to Lafayette, and 15-3 to Fontainebleau at the tournament. Tthe Lady Tigers are 0-8.
Class 2A
Catholic High
Following a 0-3 showing at the tournament, the Lady Panthers now have a 3-8 record this season. The Lady Panthers face a tough run of games before they get into district.
Delcambre
Delcambre won a tight game against Rosepine 11-9, but lost to Mamou 13-0 and to Mangham 14-10 over the weekend. With a 4-8 record, the Lady Panthers will want to pick up a few more wins before they face district opposition.
Madison Menard scored three runs and five RBIs, while Rhen Broussard added two runs and one RBI against Rosepine. Emma Duhon and Adelyn DeVille each added two additional runs. Rhen Broussard finished the game in the pitching circle for Delcambre, throwing 43 strikes in 60 pitches.
Loreauville
The Lady Tigers, hot off their 20-4 defeat of Catholic High, struggled at the Acadiana tournament. Losing 12-2 against Iowa and Holden and 1-0 against St. Edmund means the Loreauville team now has a 5-9 record. Loreauville hosts 2A rival Delcambre in a non-district game before finally beginning their district schedule, and will need to get their record back to neutral for a chance to make the playoffs.
Class A
Highland Baptist Christian School
The Lady Bears picked up a 3-0 win over Westlake to end the tournament but lost 12-1 to Bell City and 13-1 to Monterey in their other games. Highland now has a 3-5 record.
Jessica Suire, Bella Breaux, and Rylee Guthrie scored one run each in their win over Westlake. Ava Armentor pitched all seven innings, throwing 70 strikes in 96 pitches with 12 strikeouts.