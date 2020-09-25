It’s been a while since the Westgate High School football team has been able to face off against another team, and it showed during their Thursday scrimmage against Southside High, WHS head coach Ryan Antoine said.
“We’ve definitely got a lot of things to work on,” Antoine said. “We started off pretty decently, scored on the first series on offense and played decently on defense the whole night.”
But first-game jitters, and not playing since last year’s playoff run in November, led to some issues.
“I expected us to play a little harder than we did,” Antoine said.
After scoring, he said, his team seemed to feel the Sharks were going to just lay down.
Instead, he said, “Southside came back and hit us in the mouth.
“We had a few bad reads on a few plays that was kind of costly for us. We gave up some big balls in the secondary that we usually don’t do.”
Antoine said he thinks that instead of letting things come to them, some of his players felt they hadn’t played in a while so they had to go out and force things.
“We didn’t play our brand of football,” he said. ‘The good thing is it was a scrimmage, so we were able evaluate some people and we can go back and make some corrections and get ready for our game next week against NISH.”