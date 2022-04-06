With a week remaining in the softball regular season, many local teams are either preparing for their playoff contests or desperately fighting to secure a postseason spot.
Catholic High School
Record: 11-14, 4-1
Division III
Unofficial Seed: 10
The Lady Panthers have bounced back from a rough start to the season. Suffering from injuries and going six games without a win in March was the low point for the team, but new coaches Nelda and Brian Pontiff can breathe a sigh of relief now that the team is fully healed up and picking up big district wins. Catholic High is currently on a 6 game winning streak.
Centerville
Record: 3-10, 0-3
Class A
Unofficial Seed: 15
Centerville has struggled so far this season, with their only wins coming against Franklin and West St. Mary. A 15 seed would be enough to get them into the playoffs, but it will be an uphill battle to make a deep run towards the Class 1A state title.
Delcambre
Record: 6-18, 2-2
Class 2A
Unofficial Seed: 28
Delcambre has won a few impressive games so far this season, but has struggled to put together a consistent run of wins in a tough district. 15-run rule wins against Franklin and West St. Mary didn’t hide their poor performances against the top teams in the district, and Delcambre is facing the possibility of a 2 loss season to Erath for the first time in over a decade.
Erath
Record: 12-13
Class 3A
Unofficial Seed: 24
The Lady Cats have been battling hard to move their record into the winning side, but every time they win, a loss follows shortly after. Head coach Amber LeBlanc is working hard to rejuvenate the mental strength of the Erath players, and you can already tell that this will be a tough team to beat in the near future.
Franklin
Record: 2-17
Class 2A
Unofficial Seed: 37
Not much can be said about the Lady Hornets other than they are doing the best that they can in a tough class and district. Their 2-17 record looks bad, but expect them to do much better whenever the school is finally reclassed to 1A.
Hanson Memorial
Record: 7-11
Division IV
Unofficial Seed — 17
The Lady Tigers have performed much better in the second half of the season, picking up big wins against Vermilion Catholic and Highland Baptist in the past two weeks. As the No. 17 seed, Hanson would be just outside of the playoff spots in Division IV, but fans should expect a late push in the final week of the season to secure a postseason appearance.
Highland Baptist
Record: 10-10
Division IV
Unofficial Seed: 20
Highland won’t be happy with their early-season performances, but a five game string of wins and a hot and cold record in the latter half of the season has given the Lady Bears a 10-10 record with three games remaining. The game against Centerville should be an easy win, but Highland will have to bring their A game to beat Central Catholic and Westgate to claim a playoff spot.
Jeanerette
Record: 0-8
Class 2A
Unofficial Seed: 42
Jeanerette is suffering from many of the same problems that Franklin is, namely their tough class/district and the lack of strong feeder programs to the high school.
The Lady Tigers are currently the only team in the area who have not won a single game, and their tough remaining fixtures don’t give much hope for the rest of the season.
Loreauville
Record: 13-14
Class 2A
Unofficial Seed: 11
Don’t let the Lady Tigers’ losing record fool you, this team is the real deal.
Suffering from losses to strong teams early in the season has battle tested the Loreauville roster and their strong district performances leave them trailing only Houma Christian for the district title. Expect this team to do well in the playoffs.
New Iberia Senior High
Record: 7-18
Class 5A
Unofficial Seed: 39
Class 5A is a tough place to play, even when you aren’t dealing with a coaching change.
Kasha Brown replaced longtime NISH coach Mitzi Lalonde this season, and has worked hard to rebuild the fighting spirit of the Yellow Jackets.
With five games left in the season, NISH may just have enough to squeak into a playoff spot, but it won’t be easy.
St. Martinville
Record: 1-17
Class 3A
Unofficial Seed: 40
A recent 18-15 win over Breaux Bridge gave the Lady Tigers their first win of the season, but the 17 losses that SMSH has suffered this season shows the problems on the team.
Scoring just 6 total runs in the month of February is problematic, but there have been positive showings in the 20-17 loss to Vermilion Catholic and the 16-9 loss to Highland.
West St. Mary
Record: 2-6
Class 2A
Unofficial Seed: 32
West St. Mary has played far fewer games than any other team in the area, leaving them with little game experience to draw on against their tough district opponents.
A No. 32 seed would see them make the Class 2A playoffs, but facing the top team in the first round would result in a quick three-inning loss for the Wolfpack.
Westgate
Record: 4-15
Class 4A
Unofficial Seed: 27
The Lady Tigers are another team that has suffered with injuries this season.
Head coach Brett Courville has had to shuffle players around to fill injury vacancies all around the team, but despite the problems Westgate has done well so far this season.
They’ve only been shutout twice so far this season, once by Acadiana and once by Port Barre. Those tough games will come in handy as the team prepares to make another playoff run.