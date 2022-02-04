The first round of the prep soccer playoffs wrapped up on Wednesday, and several local teams progressed to the Regional round, which will be played between February 3 and February 6.
Both the Catholic High School girls’ team and the Episcopal School of Acadiana boys’ team advanced directly to the second round via a first round bye. The No. 1 seed Lady Panthers will host No. 16 seed Dunham at 6 p.m. today. The No. 2 seed Falcons will host No. 18 seed St. Thomas Aquinas at noon on Saturday.
The Catholic High boys team claimed an upset win over No. 13 seed Westminster Christian on Tuesday, defeating the Crusaders 2-1. The Panthers will now face No. 4 seed Northlake Christian on Saturday.
The Episcopal School of Acadiana girls team also picked up a big first round win, defeating No. 22 seed Thomas Jefferson 7-0. ESA will travel to face No. 6 seed Episcopal in the second round.
The New Iberia Senior High boys and girls teams both lost their first round contests. The boys team traveled to No. 5 seed St. Amant, losing 1-0. The girls team traveled to No. 9 seed Mt. Carmel, losing 9-1.
Erath travelled to No. 10 seed Archbishop Hannan on Monday, losing 8-0.
Highland Baptist hosted No. 19 seed Metairie Park Country Day, losing 4-1.
Winners will progress to the quarterfinal round, which will be played from February 7 through February 9.