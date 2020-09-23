Local teams fare well at Westgate Invitational

Highland Baptist placed first and Catholic High second in the girls’ meet and Teurlings Catholic was first and Westgate second in the Westgate Cross Country Invitational Saturday at the Louisiana PepperPlex.
Mackenzie Olinger of Notre Dame placed first individually in the girls’ race in 22:03.
Highland Baptist and Catholic High runners took the next six spots, with NISH and Delcambre also competing locally and placing runners in the Top 20.
Madison Champagne was Highland Baptist’s top finisher, placing second in 22:59. Teammate Hilary Hebert was fifth in 23:09 and Emma Blissett was sixth in 23:12. Highland’s Lillian Nicholson finished ninth in 23:50 and Meagan Champagne was 14th in 25:41.
For Catholic High, Hannah Trappey was third in 23:01, Audrey Armentor was fourth in 23:04 and Caroline Broussard was seventh in 23:24. Kiera Green finished 12th in 24:48 and Kate Armentor was 14th in 25:03.
Lyia Boatman was New Iberia’s top finisher in 23:52 and Kayla Trosclair was 11th in 24:22.
Delcambre’s Kaeyln Wyatt finished 17th in 29:29, with Sabrina Longon 18th in 29:37 and Luci Geoffroy 20th in 39:46.
Cameron Kelly won the boys’ individual crown in16:22 with four of his teammats finishing in the top seven spots and six others in the top 20, though their scores didn’t count toward team standings.
Bailey Jeanlouis of Westgate was the top local finisher, placing sixth in 17:51. Teammate Christian Francisco was 10th in 18:13, Tray’Quan Francis was 18th in 19:02, Joncale Pellerin was 24th in 19:56 and Bradley Pellerin was 28th in 20:16.
Tyler Blissett led Highland with an eighth-place finish in 18:01. Neil Mason was 20th in 19:23, Shawn Dejean was 30th in 20:47, Colby Abshire was 32nd in 20:54; Nickon Mason was 37th in 21:25 and Jonah White was 40th in 23:18.
Hunter Landry led New Iberia with an 11th-place finish in 18:27. Aden Romero was 18th in 19:05, Marcelle Washington was 38th in 21:49, Michael Tran was 45th in 24:59 and Austin Lilley was 48th in 25:41.
Avery Dejean of Delcambre finished 23rd in 19:53 to lead the Panthers. Noah Gary was 31st in 20:52, Kazzely Langlinais was 44th in 24:26 and Kadyn Bourgeois was 45th in 24:41.
Eli Berard led Catholic High with a 25th-place finish in 19:57. Aidan Romero was 27th in 20:03 and Addison Fields was 42nd in 24:15.
North Vermilion, Kaplan, Notre Dame and Northside Christian also sent runners to the meet.