LOREAUVILLE — The Courville family can expect a steady diet of squirrels for tablefare for the next week or so.
Chris Courville of Loreauville said as much last week as the countdown for the 2019-20 squirrel hunting season opener draws closer and closer in Louisiana. There aren’t a bunch of squirrels remaining in the freezer from last season, he said, but they need to be cleared out to make room for more.
“We’re trying to finish the little bit we got left to start restocking,” Courville said Monday morning while taking a brief break from work at his Louisiana Marine and Propeller Services business in Loreauville.
Courville and other Teche Area squirrel hunters start the restocking process on Saturday. The Oct. 5 opening day has been circled on their calendars for months.
Unfortunately, hunting-wise, Courville, 37, has been busy and unable to get out in the woods to scout for sign like he usually does in the weeks leading up to the first Saturday in October.
“Honestly, I haven’t done anything yet. I haven’t had a walk in the woods, no, not yet,” he said, noting that he was hopeful of getting out on the Fausse Pointe Hunting Club property this week before the big day Saturday.
If squirrel hunting success is anything like it was last season, it will be a good, an extremely good opening day and season, according to the veteran outdoorsman who hunted squirrels with his son, Landon, on opening day 2018.
Courville categorized last season’s harvest as “excellent.”
“Yep. We had a good season last year,” he said.
However, he couldn’t hunt as much as he usually does and probably logged a dozen or so squirrel hunts, he said, most of them in the first few weeks of the season.
“I didn’t get to make late hunts in the (Atchafalaya) Basin like I normally do,” he said.
Landon, 12, a student at Loreauville Junior High School, can’t wait to take more shots at squirrels. The young outdoorsman has upgraded from a Remington 870 20-gauge shotgun to a Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun, said Courville, who hunts with a 12-gauge Benelli shotgun.
“He’s pumped up and he’s ready. He’s waiting on it,” he said about his son.
Courville said he is one of a handful of squirrel hunters in the hunting club. Another avid squirrel hunter is his brother, Jed, and the brothers grew up hunting with their father, the late Lawrence Courville, who died in December 2017.
If and when Courville does get out in the woods to scout, he’ll be looking for a wide range of nuts, berries and fruits, foremost among them acorns, hickory nuts and beech nuts, and “cuttings” in the water oaks.
He’s also wishing for a weather change, a cool spell that would, hopefully, he said, “tame the mosquitoes down a little bit. They’re bad.”
Courville is experienced at hunting squirrels in early fall when the conditions are, basically, summerlike and the trees in the woods are green. The greenery limits visibility to the point squirrel hunters often get just a fleeting glimpse through the foliage at a squirrel.
That’s why he prefers hunting squirrels along the edge of a swamp, where visibility is a little better, unlike ridges where the green stuff is thick and covers the treetops.
During May, the spring squirrel hunting season in the Sportsman’s Paradise, he saw enough squirrels to whet his appetite for the upcoming fall/winter season around Lake Fausse Pointe.
“I was just riding around and saw some. I didn’t hunt that, though,” he said.
After squirrel hunting as much as possible last season, Courville and his son got in on some deer hunts.
Each killed a doe, he said.
“My little boy passed on an 8-point. He said it was too small,” he said.