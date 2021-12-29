The prep boys’ soccer season is halfway through, and many Teche Area teams are quickly adding up power points as 2021 comes to an end.
Here’s a look at how local squads are faring.
Catholic High School
Catholic High started its season later than most, fearing that a long playoff run by the football team would cause issues. The Panthers began the season with a poor showing at the Copa Acadiana tournament, but injuries and a lack of game fitness were the causes, coaches said.
The Panthers held NISH to a draw in their first non-tournament game of the season, but struggled once again in the Ascension Christian tournament before the Christmas break. An emphatic 7-4 victory over Erath may have been the first win of the season, but with the team finally looking settled and ready to work around their injury crisis, it certainly won’t be the last.
The Panthers currently have a 1-6-2 record.
Episcopal School of Acadiana
ESA is fielding a young team this year, but it is clear that coach Adam Glover’s philosophy is well understood and fully bought into. Losses to bigger schools like Lafayette High and Sulphur weren;t entirely unexpected, but the Falcons have shown their quality against teams like St. Martinville and Leesville.
The Falcons currently have a 4-3-1 record going into district play, and will look to utilize their superior passing to out-play and out-possess their older opponents.
Erath High School
The Erath High Bobcats may be flying under the radar of many soccer fans, but head coach Wayne Mouton’s team is capable of grinding out a result against anyone.
Erath is currently 6-5-2, but the team has been goalless only once this season, a 7-0 loss to David Thibodeaux. The Bobcats ended the Copa Acadiana 1-1-1 and the David Thibodeaux tournament 2-1, picking up important power points before they start playing district games.
New Iberia Senior High School
The Yellow Jackets are currently on a 5-game unbeaten streak, entering the holiday break with a statement 8-0 victory over Westgate. NISH started the season slow, struggling to find the net despite playing well and dominating possession. The team seems to have finally found their shooting boots, outscoring their last three opponents 16-0.
NISH face a strong Terrebonne team when they return from the holiday break, and will have to face the gauntlet of district play which features some of the strongest teams in the state. If they can manage to keep their momentum, they should be able to make it into the playoffs. The Yellow Jackets currently have a 5-3-2 record.
St. Martinville Senior High School
The St. Martinville Tigers are struggling this season, currently holding a 3-6-2 record. A combination of missing players to football and a roster that isn’t very big even when everyone is healthy means that St. Martinville rarely has the depth to go toe-to-toe with the bigger programs in the area.
The players they do have are excellent, as their victories against Abbeville and Westminster Christian will prove. The Tigers fight until the final whistle, a testament to head coach Matt Roberts’ coaching style.
Westgate High School
Westgate is in the middle of a rebuilding process, trying to adapt to the new coaching style of Isiah Pickney. The Tigers currently have a record of 2-5, with both victories coming against Lake Charles College Prep.
The team struggled with communication issues early, a problem which seems to be working itself out as the season goes on. An unorthodox formation also causes problems at times, with the team struggling to link its defense and midfield together.
The Tigers will finish the holiday break with a full roster after losing a few players to the state champion football team, and will face a strong Erath team before beginning district play.