LAFAYETTE — Erath High School placed first in the boys’ race, with ESA second, Lafayette third, Westminster Christian fourth, New Iberia Senior High fifth, Catholic High sixth and Kenner Discovery Health seventh in the Lafayette Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 26.
Erath had the top three times in the meet to finish with 37 points. ESA finished with 41 points and Lafayette with 88.
Joel Allen of Erath was first overall in 17:12.0, with Jason LeBlanc second in 17:19.0 and Dax Boudreaux third in 17:45.8. Ross Delcambre finished 18th in 19:37.1 and Nathan Hardin 19th in 19:50.3 to round out the scoring for EHS. Also running for EHS were Cody Lange (21st 19:59.5) and Jayton Stutes (27th, 20:42.6).
Jayton Gondron paced Lafayette with a fourth-place finish in 18:01.6 with two other Mighty Lions runners finishing in the top 20.
Episcopal School of Acadiana was led by Christian Herpin, who finished fifth in 18:10.1. Peter Kaiser also was in the top 10 at No. 7 in 18:35.3. Will Brown finished 11th in 18:49.8, Ian Waskom was 13th in 19:00.5 and Tate Broussard rounded out team scoring for the Falcons, finishing 14th in 19:08.9. Also running for ESA were Matthew Bush (17th, 19:22.6) and Charles Blanchard (25th, 20:12.2.)
Hunter Landry led New Iberia with an eighth-place finish in 18:41.5. Aden Romero finished 23td in 20:02.7, Landon Guillory was 31st in 21:00.9, Davonne Griffin finished 39th in 22:00.0 and Marcelle Washington was 44th in 22:43.4.
Eli Berard finished 22nd in 20:00.2 to lead Catholic High School. Daniel trotter was 33rd in 21:26.1, Aidan Romero was 36th in 21:39.5, Brix Schexnayder was 41st in 22:10.0 and Addison Fields was 51st in 24:36.4.
Girls Race
Teurlings Catholic won the girls’ title with 32 points, followed by ESA (32), Catholic High (70), Lafayette (76) and Erath (130). New Iberia sent two runners to the meet.
Lexi Guidry of TCHS was first overall in 19:59.4 with three teammates also in the top 10 and a fifth finishing 13th.
Aline Malek finished second overall in 20:10.3 and Taylor Guillotte was third in 21:06.7 to lead ESA. Ava Grace Hebert finished fifth (21:19..0) and Gase Broussard was 1oth in 22:58.5 to give the Lady Falcons four top-10 finishers. Minnie Blanchard rounded out scoring for ESA, finishing 15th in 23:31.5.
Hannah Trappey led CHS with a ninth-place finish in 22:54.9. Caroline Broussard was 12th in 23:20.4, Audrey Armentor was 16th in 23:50.8, Kate Armentor was 17th in 24:15.4 and Kiera Green was 26th in 25:38.4.
Lyla Boatman led NISH with a 21st-place finish in 24:56.6 and Kayla Trosclair was 25th in 25:19.1
Six Erath runners raced, led by Lilly LeBlanc (31st place, 27:21.4), Heather Green (32nd, 28:43.9), Catherin Sonnier (33rd, 29:10.8), Madelyn Lemaire (34th, 29:24.3), Lauren Sonnier (35th, 30:24.5) and Carlee LeBlanc (36th, 31:12.8).