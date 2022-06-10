High school baseball season may have just ended, but for many teche-area teams, the games haven’t stopped.
Delcambre’s black team made the trip to New Iberia to face Westgate on Monday, while their orange team hosted Kaplan.
The Panthers and Tigers traded strikeouts to start the game, with neither team able to settle into their usual offensive rhythm. Delcambre was the first on the scoreboard, and eventually pulled away to a 6-0 lead before Westgate mounted a counter attack. The game ended 9-5 in favor of the away team, but both teams will be happy with their performances.
On Tuesday, NISH hosted a double header against Terrebonne. The JV game was played first, and after a close back and forth battle, NISH picked up the win in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Unfortunately, their fortunes changed when the varsity team took the field. Despite scoring 4 runs in the first inning, the Yellow Jackets were unable to capitalize on the early lead and didn’t score again until the fifth inning. By then, Terrebonne had already taken an 8-6 lead. Each team added an additional 2 runs, Terrebonne in the sixth inning and NISH in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to change the result.
Westgate and Delcambre will both be back in action on Monday, June 13. The Tigers will Erath and Delcambre’s two teams will face Kaplan and Catholic High. NISH hosted Ascension Episcopal on Thursday and will travel to Ascension Episcopal on Friday.