Many soccer coaches begin their careers as players, but few ever pick up a whistle and officiate a game. For four local coaches, working on both sides of the game is not only a way to benefit the sport that they love, but also a way to improve their coaching abilities.
Adam Glover, head coach of the boys soccer team at Episcopal School of Acadiana, said soccer has been a love of his for as long as he can remember.
“I played back home in England from a really early age,” Glover said. “I never made it to that high of a level, but I played semi-pro in my local town for 10 years before moving over to the States for a coaching position. Catholic High was my first full time position.”
“I enjoy watching the game. There’s a saying in England: you eat, sleep, and breathe football. I definitely have been brought up to love the game and there’s a huge shortage of referees in Louisiana so I just wanted to give something back to the sport I love.”
For Brian Evans, assistant coach for the Catholic High boys’ and girls’ teams, soccer was something that his daughter initially got him involved in.
“Eight years ago, my youngest daughter said she wanted to play soccer,” Evans said. “I was never a soccer person, so I figured that if I was going to coach my kids then I needed to know how to play the game.”
Evans said that becoming a referee has allowed him to be a better coach by “learning the game, getting a different aspect of it.
“As a referee, you see a different side of the game, you see different philosophies and coaching styles and you learn player movements,” Evans said. “You learn a lot about the habits that are formed and built on the field, and it actually helped me as a coach to learn the game and learn how to coach better.”
Fafadji Acouetey, head coach of the Highland Baptist soccer team, is originally from Togo, and spent most of his soccer career in France. Acouetey said he first became a referee to bridge the knowledge gap between FIFA rules and the NFHS rules used in American high schools.
“Since the rules that are used in the United States aren’t FIFA rules, I decided to become a referee to understand why referees called the things that they did,” Acouetey said. “I wanted to become a referee to learn the game from their perspective. How you see the game as a coach or a player is different than as a referee.”
Glover said being a referee has changed the way he coaches, giving him a more patient response to referees’ decisions during his games.
“People that know me know that I can be an outspoken coach at times,” Glover said. “I have had my fair share of run-ins with referees in the past, but I’ve definitely calmed down a little bit as I’ve gotten older. I understand the position and situation the referees are in, those instinctual decisions they have to make on the spot, it’s tough. I have brought that into my game a bit more in the sense of allowing the referees to do their job and for me to do my job.
Evans said being both a coach and a referee can be beneficial, as it allows him to better communicate with other referees and peers.
“Being in the referee community as well as the coaching community gives you a different level of respect to and from the referees,” Evans said. “I’m able to help my peer coaches in game situations that they may not understand or explain calls that they may not have seen. Having relationships built with other referee crews can help us in terms of entering the playoffs. Some referees that have mentored me over the years can be called upon to referee our games and it’s an honor for them but it also settles me to know that we’re in good hands.”
Evans said he would recommend referring to anyone for the physical health benefits.
“Without a doubt, it gives you a different level of respect for the game and it gives you an idea and a different passion and love for the game,” Evans said. “It’s not always about the money, personally I do it for the physical fitness to help with some of my health issues. It helps keep me active and moving, so I would absolutely recommend it to anyone, not just coaches.”
Glover said new referees are needed to help grow the sport, and that coaches make perfect candidates since they already understand the game.
“First and foremost, we need more referees,” Glover said. “Coaches know the game, so they can definitely use their experience and understanding of the game to help make the game grow in this state. Soccer is definitely growing here, but we need more referees to keep growing it.”
Acouetey said that refereeing has given him a better understanding of the game and how it is played in the United States
“It’s helped me to not get upset with the referees, and to be patient and just go with the calls,” he said. “FIFA rules that I’ve played all my life aren’t the same as high school rules.
“I think that some of the new coaches should referee just so they can see the game and they won’t have to scream at the ref so much. I think they should do it for at least one year. I still yell at the refs though.”
Anyone interested in becoming a soccer referee can go to https://www.playlouisianasoccer.org/referees/how-to-become-a-soccer-referee-in-la/ to find out more information.