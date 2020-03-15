Local evening bass tournament circuit starting Wednesday

The Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series starts Wednesday.
Adrenalen ratchets up several notches among competitive bass anglers across Acadiana. They have been waiting for the return of the mini bass tournament ever since the WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic on Sept. 8.
It’s become a staple part of the bassin’ diet around here since the 1980s, a favorite for spring and summer. The thrill is uncharted from the time the hammer (or hot foot) goes down on the 5:30 p.m. takeoff to each pressure-packed minute of a short derby to the ride back to the boat landing.
The long-awaited opener will be at Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing, Mike Sinitiere of New Iberia, the tournament director, announced recently.
“I’m looking forward to it next Wednesday,” Sinitiere said Wednesday night, one week before the first WN Hawg Fights BTS of 2020.
He is as excited about the first one as the rest of the bass anglers, including back-to-back Angler(s) of the Year, brothers Ben Suit and Kevin Suit.
“I think it’ll be a more competitive season. I just hope we get to fish the (Atchafalaya) Basin this year, which is on everyone’s wish list,” Sinitiere said.
The WN Hawg Fight BTS field never got to drop a boat trailer in the Atchafalaya Basin in 2019 because it was unfishably high through early August. Rules in place at the time prevented the Hawg Fight Classic from being held in the nation’s last great overflow swamp but were changed in January.
Entry fee of $60 per boat must be paid before 1 p.m. the day of the tournament at Cajun Guns & Tackle in New Iberia. For more information call Sinitiere at 321-1178.
Forms must be filled out by each angler at Cajun Guns & Tackle.
The 2020 Hawg Fight tournament committee includes returning members Gregory Bourque of St. Martinville, Zach Suit and Jacob Shoopman, both of New Iberia, and Jean Trahan of Lafayette, who replaces Mike O’Brien of New Iberia. Sinitiere said O’Brien will remain the circuit’s weighmaster.
The WN Hawg Fights BTS officials met Jan. 9 to go over details at Pelican’s at the Bayou. They have been in touch with each other ever since.
The 2018 and 2019 Hawg Fight Angler(s) of the Year have been without a boat for more than two weeks. Their Ranger’s Mercury outboard motor blew a cylinder on Feb. 23 and mechanics had to put in a new block, he said.
“That’s the chips we’re dealt with,” Zach Suit said, noting there was a chance of prefishing on Saturday.
The Suit brothers were hopeful of getting their boat back Thursday, less than a week before the season starts on Wednesday. They did.
“I can’t say I’m ready to go because we haven’t been on the water as much as we’d like to be. Ready or not, here it is,” Ben Suit said.
Just the same, he said in the same breath, “I’m excited to get everything up and going, you know. It should be another fun year.”
It’s time for the new season to get underway, he said, adding, “It’s good to get around everybody again and competing, enjoying what Hawg Fights have to offer. If we happen to win a couple along the way, that won’t be bad, either.”
Sinitiere said he anticipates at least 35 boats showing up on Wednesday. He has fielded several phone calls inquiring about the opener.
The official weigh-in time will be announced before boats take off at 5:30 p.m. from the” T” at Marsh Field Canal and Teche Lake Canal. (Official sunset for Wednesday is 7:18:12 p.m.)
“It’ll be a short tournament but we’ll make the most of it,” the tournament director said.
Hawg Fighters are reminded to have their running lights on for the return to the boat landing, which is one of the rules.
Anglers in each boat will receive a round chip with their takeoff number on it before the tournament. That chip must be on a specially built board as of the announced weigh-in time or their fish won’t be weighed, Sinitiere said.
It is the anglers’ responsibility to get in in time to place the chip on the board before the announced weigh-in time, he emphasized.
Ben Suit, 29, believes it’ll take three big bass to win the first mini bass tournament of the year.
“Just me speculating, the winners will come in with three nice fish for this one. I think 10, 11 pounds to win this first one. I do believe somebody’s going to come in with a really good bag,” he said.
Zach Suit agreed and said, “I think so. I think it’s setting up to be a good tournament, especially with the weather.”
Can the back-to-back AOY winners make it a three-peat in 2020? The odds are astronomic, just as they were last year.
“They (the odds) have got to be less than doing back-to-back, I imagine, so I like our odds. We don’t show up if we don’t think we can do our best,” Ben Suit said. “I think the key to a three-peat is just catching a limit every time out, at least have fish to weigh in to get some points. You can’t afford to scratch, you know.”
For sure, he agreed, there’s a bulls-eye on their respective backs.
“Yeah, it comes with the territory. It is what it is,” he said.
His younger brother, who celebrates his 25th birthday on Tuesday, said, “I hope it goes about like the last two years for us. We’re just going to go out and have fun and compete like everyone else.
“I can’t wait. I just like the competition. It’s like a high you can’t get enough of it. Our goal is to be competitive in every tournament. If we do that, we should be high up in the standings.”
A three-peat will be difficult, to say the least.
“I’m sure it will when you fish against that many good anglers. Nothing comes easy. You’ve got to earn everything,” Zach Suit said.
Sinitiere said, “The Suit boys are very competitive. I’m sure they’ll give it their all. But I think it’ll be very competitive this year. Just a gut feeling.”