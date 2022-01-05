Local coaches, administrators back LHSAA decision not to suspend sports

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association informed its member schools on Thursday that it would not recommend the suspension of all extracurricular activities, including athletic events, as the Louisiana Department of Health and the state epidemiologist asked the organization to do, instead leaving it up to individual school districts whether to continue athletic seasons or suspend them.
The LDH recommended that schools suspend extracurricular activities, including sports, until statewide incidence is below 200 infections per 100,000 people. The LDH has also recommended that schools require masks both indoors and outdoors.
In a December 30 memo, the LHSAA stated that it had decided to not suspend interscholastic extracurricular activities, instead opting to allow the individual school systems or schools themselves to make the best decision for their students and community.
Coaches across the Teche Area said they were fearful of school closures, remembering the issues that arose during the 2020 and 2021 seasons because of COVID. Jim Picheloup, athletic director at New Iberia Senior High, said the LHSAA made the right decision by letting schools decide for themselves.
“I believe all school systems are going to closely monitor the number of cases that occur at each school and determine whether or not that team should play that week or be quarantined,” he said. “It’s something that is going to be monitored and we’ll adjust the schedule as needed or halt it, if necessary. We’re always looking out for the best interest of the student athletes.”
Chad Pourciau, head basketball coach at NISH, agreed with the LHSAA’s decision, saying that student-athletes are benefiting from sports despite the risks.
“Sports are very important, especially for kids at this age, it’s a sense of normalcy,” Pourciau said. “The more normal we can be in life, we need to do it. I understand that COVID is serious, but I don’t think it’s going anywhere, so we need to learn to live with it and manage it the best we can.”
When sports were shut down in the spring of 2020, many baseball teams were just starting to find their rhythm. For Westgate baseball coach Jerome Jacob, getting a chance to play this season is crucial for players who have already lost a season due to COVID.
“I believe it’s the right decision because sometimes the circumstances don’t determine what’s going on at the time,” he said. “We got quarantined right before the playoffs started (in 2021), and they were shocked. I had all my players back and we had to shut it down, and the team that we were supposed to play wound up being in the finals, so that could’ve been us.”
Ryan Antoine, Westgate’s head football coach and athletic director, said the decision allows the athletes to continue to participate in valuable after-school activities.
“Leave it up to the schools or the parishes, let them figure it out,” Antonie said. “We had to forfeit a whole year a couple of years ago, and our kids need after school activities, just to keep them right and doing what they need to do. I’m excited that they adopted that decision, it gives the kids a chance. Some of these kids have been working their whole career just to get to this point in their senior year.
“We want to err on the side of caution, but I think we have all our things in place from COVID the last time on how to get things done so we have protocols in place to restrict it. If it gets too bad and we have to shut it down, we’ll accept that as well.”
For the private schools in the area, decisions about when to limit or postpone athletics is down to the schools themselves. Highland Principal Tim Sensley said his school will do everything it can to allow safe athletics to continue, but will prioritize the health and welfare of the students and community.
“LHSAA, with the guidelines they put out, says that if your parish decides to cancel then they’ll consider it a cancellation, but if the parish doesn’t then they are going to count it as a forfeit,” he said. “Since we are self-governing, the protocol that we will follow is that we are going to consider the safety of our students first and foremost. If there isn’t an outbreak or any alarming numbers, then we will try to follow CDC guidelines. We are allowing the CDC to determine how we do quarantining and cancellation of events.”
Sensley said that should the Iberia Parish School Board decide to cancel sports, Highland will look at the reasons and determine if the school should follow suit.
“There has to be a good reason why they are cancelling it, so therefore I think they have weighed all the options, with safety being the most important. With that being the case, I can’t say with 100 percent certainty that we would follow suit, but I can say that it’s something that I will bring to my board,” he said. “Ultimately, I would love to see us have a very healthy athletic season, but I want to make sure that these kids aren’t doing anything that is going to jeopardize them or their families.”