With two weeks left in the prep baseball season, several Teche Area teams remain in the playoff picture in the most recent, unofficial power rankings by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
In Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High (18-10) is 17th in the power rankings. With five games left to play, the Jackets are trying to get into the top 16 to secure a home playoff game in the first round.
If NISH is unable to improve its spot in the power rankings and remains 17th, NISH would be on the road in the first round against the 16 seed, currently Pineville.
In Class 4A, Westgate (6-15) is 25th in the power rankings with six games left in the regular season. The Tigers are trying to get a higher seed and not drop down to a lower seed and a tougher first round opponent. Westgate will be on the road in the first round.
In Division III, Catholic High (9-14) is ninth in the power rankings with five games left in the regular season. The Panthers are trying to get into the top 8 and get a home first round playoff series.
In Division III, the first round is a best-of-3 series.
In Class 2A, Loreauville (14-7) is seventh in the power rankings. The Tigers have five games left in the regular season and are hoping to stay in the top 8 to get a home first round playoff game and a home second round playoff series.
Delcambre (13-10) has five games remaining in the regular season. The Panthers are currently 19th in the power rankings and if they can’t move up into the top 16, they will be on the road in the first round.
Franklin (0-7) and West St. Mary (3-10) are 40th and 41st, respectively, in the power rankings. They are not expected to be in the playoffs this season.
Jeanerette opted not to play varsity baseball this year.
In Division IV, Highland Baptist (15-6) is 11th in the power rankings with six games left in the regular season. The Bears are in the playoffs and would be on the road in the first round as only 16 teams qualify for postseason play in Division IV.
Hanson (9-11) is 17th in the power rankings and the top 16 teams get into the postseason.
In Class A, Centerville (7-3) is third in the power rankings, the highest in the Teche Area, with five games left. The Bulldogs are looking to stay in the top 4 and, barring an upset, be at home through the quarterfinals.
In Class 3A, Erath (7-17) is 26th in the power rankings with seven games left to play. The Bobcats are looking to stay in the playoffs and not drop any further to a tougher first-round playoff game.
St. Martinville (5-12) is 33rd in the power rankings. With six games left in the regular season, the Tigers are looking to get into the top 32 and into the postseason this year.
Finally, in Division V, ESA (1-14) is eighth in the power rankings and will be in the playoffs and likely headed to the top seed, currently Grace Christian, in the first round.