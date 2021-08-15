Acadiana Christian’s Hunter Ragette plays both offense and defense.
On offense, he runs the ball and scores touchdowns — but that’s not his favorite part of the game.
“I like defense,” Ragetete said. “Offense is fine but I like to run around and pop people.”
And that involves de-cleating someone, or knocking them off their feet.
“When we run crack, I go into the slot and they motion me in and just go and smash the guy,” Ragette said.
Which is just what he did in a game last year.
“We ran a crack against Southwest (Louisiana Homeschool) last year and I popped the living crap out of somebody and put them on their back,” he said with a smile.
Like most ACS seniors, this last football campaign for him is about getting the ring.
“Last year’s loss in the semifinals is complete motivation for me and the rest of the team,” he said. “We’ve dedicated everything to getting that title.”
And to achieve that end, the sping and summer were all about getting bigger, stronger, faster and better.
“Everything has been going good,” Ragette said. “The older guys and working hard and the younger guys are doing everything they can to get better and help the team.
“They’ve been putting in the work and it’s been showing on the field,” Ragettte said. “For me it’s was a struggle to get my stamina going but towards the end of spring I was doing well with it and looking forward to summer and the fall.
“Like I said earlier, it’s our time this year and we’re not backing down from any challenge.”