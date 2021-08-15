It was the perfect way to open the 2021 Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana football season.
Friday night, Acadiana Christian School played host to Mt. Olive in the season opener for both teams at New Iberia Senior High School.
ACS won the opening toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.
The Lion’s Kaiser Landry fielded the ball and took off down field.
Seventy-five yards later, he stood alone in the end zone for a touchdown and just like that, ACS led 6-0. Even when the point after was mishandled, Wyatt Deselle picked up the loose ball and ran it in for the 2-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.
Landry’s return for a touchdown was the first of many on the night as the Lions crushed the Eagles 53-8 to start the season 1-0.
“We came out here pedal to the metal from the beginning and that’s how we kept it all game,” Deselle said. “We came out, we fought and that’s what I wanted to see from my boys.”
It was a combined offensive, defensive and special teams effort for ACS. The Eagles finished with negative offensive yards and two safeties. The Lions had three one-play possessions resulting in touchdowns, and in addition to the kickoff return, the special teams also stopped a fake punt from Mt. Olive (0-1).
“Coming into the game, we knew nothing about this team,” Deselle said “They didn’t play football last year. We just came out to play and we played.”
And they played well. Deselle had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. Hunter Raggette had two touchdowns rushing. Chris Judice added a rushing touchdown. One of the night’s highlights was Billy Mora’s touchdown run which featured a stiff arm to push off a would be Mt. Olive defender.
“I’m new here and he (Coach Dwight Fage) gave me the chance to show what I can do,” Mora said. “The play was 44 Blast, and it was designed for me to run the ball.
“When I got the ball, I knew that I was going to score a touchdown. I gave the defender a little stiff arm and ran it in. It felt great to get that touchdown.”
Overall, Fage was pleased with his team’s effort in the season opener.
“I didn’t expect a kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game but that is a great way to start the season,” Fage said. “We played well on both sides of the ball tonight. We knew nothing about them. We didn’t play them last year. To go against a different opponent finally was good for us. All we could do was just worry about us to get better and the play well.
“We were up and I told them to make sure to keep our character and do all the little things right. I was glad to get the JV in which is good for us down the line.”
The schedule definitely gets tougher next week as the Lions go on the road to Southwest Louisiana Homeschool, one of the favorites to win the ACEL Championship this year.
“It’s going to be a tough game next week for us,” Fage said. “It was good to get a game in before we head out to them.”