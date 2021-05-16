Coming off of its fifth straight appearance in the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana 8-man football semifinals, the Acadiana Christian School Lions are set up for another run in the ACEL when the new football season begins in August.
Heading into the three weeks of spring football practice, which comes to an end Friday night at NISH when the Lions play host to Southwest Louisiana Homeschool in a spring game, head coach Dwight Fage really doesn’t have a lot of questions that need to be answered.
The Lions only graduated one starter off of last season’s team and return all of their skill players and linemen, including quarterback Wyatt Deselles, who threw for more than 1,000 yards and ran for more than 500 yards as ACS went 7-2 last year in the regular season.
“We’re pretty excited for this year,” Fage said. “This is the biggest team I’ve had in six seasons and I’m in my seventh year here.
“We have seven seniors. We’re going to play our spring game Friday night against Southwest and they are going to be a formidable opponent. It’s a chance to see how we’ve progressed during the spring.”
Fage said that he currently has 20 players on the squad and he might pick up a few more before the start of fall drills in August.
“With 20 kids, we are able to split up in groups and we can even have a JV (junior varsity) squad. It’s all pretty exciting and shows where we are headed,” he said.
As for the current streak of five straight semifinal appearances, Fage is at a loss for words as to why his team can’t seems to break through.
“We had a great season,” Fage said. “I just don’t know why we can’t get past the semifinals.”
ACS needs to replace Cade Miller, who had 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Lions last year, Fage said.
“But I think that Andew Judice is capable,” Fage said. “Andrew had more than 700 yards rushing for us.
“Hunter Raggette, my fullback, is back for us and he had about 500 yards for us as well.”
But for the Lions’ the main returning weapon is Deselles.
“He’s just tough,” the ACS coach said. “He’s a four-year starter for us and has seen it all. He knows how to run things and how to make things happen for us.”
Defensively, Fage feels that the Lions are going to be solid with everyone back from last season.
With all his starters back, Fage really doesn’t have to change anything on offense or defense, just tweak some things here and there.
“I’ve got an experienced group that knows where to go and that’s vital,” he said. “With hard work, we have a chance to have a really good team this year.”
One thing Fage is doing during the spring is working with the second group.
“Having so many returning players really allows us to work more with the second team,” Fage said. “At some point they are going to have to take over. With coronavirus and everything else going on, if a kid goes down, we need to have someone who can step in so that we don’t lose a beat.”