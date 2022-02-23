Loreauville High graduate Lionel Vital has done it all in the world of football. A former player, scout, and director of personnel, Vital has now retired and is transitioning into the role of motivational speaker, spreading his message of mentorship and self confidence to student-athletes around the country.
The first stop on his 50 state tour was at Jeanerette High School, where Vital met with members of the football, basketball, track and baseball teams to talk about his life and how he overcame adversity to achieve his dream of spending 35 years in the NFL.
“The purpose behind the event is to talk about mentoring,” Vital said. “People ask me all the time, ‘what has been the key to your longevity and your success?’” I think the one thing that resonates to me is mentoring.
“If I didn’t have the right people behind me to grab me by the hand and say ‘come on, let’s do this’, i wouldn’t have done it. I didn’t have that at home, and a lot of these kids don’t have it at home.”
Vital said that mentors form a connection with those whom they guide, and that mentorship is an important component to being successful.
“It’s a connection between the mentor and mentee,” he explained. “It’s so important to have mentors in your life, and you can have more than one.”
“The mentor has to go at the mentee, because most of the time the mentee doesn’t want to let you know that they need the help. The mentor has to break the ice, make it comfortable for the mentee to open up.”
Vital also talked about the dangers of following a bad mentor.
“If the right mentor gets to that mentee, good things are going to happen. Conversely, if the wrong mentor gets to that mentee, it can be a tough situation. Mentees are very vulnerable, they need help and they need guidance.”
Vital said that mentors can be found everywhere in life, you just have to be willing to listen.
“You try to look for how a person carries themselves,” he said. “It’s good to know where they are in life, it’s hard to mentor me if you’re not doing anything.”
“If I know that you have some positivity going in your life, I can pick something from that. Where do you find them? Coaches, pastors, anybody who is in a leadership role. Anybody can be a mentor, it just takes courage. If you have a person with courage who can inspire you to do something, that person qualifies as a mentor. You can find them all over the place.”