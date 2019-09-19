When Curt Ware took over head football duties at New Iberia Senior High, he brought with him the Wing-T offense.
It was staple of Louisiana High School football in the 1970’s and early part of the 80’s before more an more coaches and programs around the state moved to the spread offense, which dominates the prep scene today,
One thing about the Wing-T is that you need a couple of solid running backs for it to work and one person that Ware found for that role is Markell Linzer.
“He’s a track guy,” Ware said. “He has speed. He’s the fastest guy on the team. He played receiver last year in the spread offense and I think that he’s a good running back.
“He’s still got some things to learn but he’s definitely gotten better since we started.”
So far, through the first two weeks of the season, Linzer has rushed for right around 100 yards and a touchdown, including a big 50 yard run against Breaux Bridge in the first week of the season.
“I’m just trying to get better,” Linzer said. “Trying to hit the right holes, trying to block for my teammates.”
Learning the new offense did take some getting used to.
“It was kind of difficult at first,” Linzer said. “There is a difference in the what we used to run and what we run now.”
Ware said that’s normal.
“I think that there has been a learning curve for everyone,” the new NISH coach said. “But Markell had picked up a lot of it already.”
Friday night, Linzer and the rest of the NISH Jackets will face cross-town rival Westgate in the annual Bayou Berry Bowl.
“We need to end the streak that we lost the last two games to them,” Linzer said. “A lot of people are excited about the game. We need to give them a show.”
Linzer said that even though the two schools met in the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree, that doesn’t matter.
“The Jamboree doesn’t count,” he said. “That was a practice game. We think that we have the ability to beat them this year.”