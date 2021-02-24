Kade Linn fired a no-hitter and was one walk short of a perfect game as New Iberia Senior High opened the 2021 season with a 12-0, five-inning win over Iowa Monday night.
Linn struck out eight and walked only one in going all five innings for the Jackets.
Linn helped himself with a hit and two RBIs at the plate for the Jackets, who scored four runs in the first, third and fourth innings against the visiting Iowa Yellow Jackets.
Colby Khammany had a hit, an RBI and scored two runs for NISH while Dyan Rufffin and Cody Khammany each had two hits and two RBIs.
Individual statistics for Iowa were not available
Westminster 5, Catholic High 4
OPELOUSAS — Catholic High rallied from a 3-2 deficit with two runs in the top of the sixth before Westminster Christian scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie it up and got the winning run in the bottom of the eight to beat the Panthers in the season opener Monday.
Robert Minvielle and Zachary Napier each had a hit and an RBI for the Panthers and Trey Delahoussaye also drove in a run. William Regard went 2-for-3 for CHS, John Cole Broussard had two walks and scored a run, Cole Fletcher went 1-for-3 with a walk and Seagan Segura and Jack Chauvin scored runs for Catholic High.
Carter Fletcher pitched four innings for the Panthers, allowing one run on four hits and two walks and striking out five. Minvielle allowed four runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. John Cole Broussard allowed one walk and struck out one in a third of an inning.